ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury police seize ATVs, make several arrests

By Ken Houston, Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGpa5_0ffxfYgh00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested three people and seized several ATVs over the weekend.

Police said on Friday, officers were able to seize three ATVs and one dirt bike. Police said an officer was conducting bike patrols in the downtown area when he observed a man driving a dirt bike in the area of East Main Street.

“Two individuals [were arrested] for illegally operating ATV’s, and another individual with a series of vehicle-related offenses involved in reckless and endangerment activities,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette, Waterbury Police Department.

The dirt bike rider was identified as 26-year-old Angel Javier Santana of New Britain. He was arrested and charged with illegal operations of a dirt bike and several other motor vehicle-related offenses. His dirt bike was seized.

Angel Javier Santana. CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department

During a separate incident, officers assigned to the traffic unit received information about multiple abandoned ATVs on Lawrence Street. Officers located two ATVs that had no valid registration or proof of ownership. Both ATVs were seized.

Also on Friday, officers learned of an ATV meet-up event happening in the area of Lakewood Park. The officers saw a Jeep Wrangler accompanied by multiple ATVs leave the park and allegedly driving recklessly. The officers also saw an ATV driver doing donuts around the basketball courts at the park, causing damage to the area.

The driver of the Jeep, along with the driver of the ATV causing damage to the park, were both stopped. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 18-year-old Alijah Lopes of Waterbury. He was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana. The driver of the ATV was identified as 27-year-old Ricky Torres of Waterbury. Torres was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and illegal operation of an ATV.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JafK_0ffxfYgh00
    Ricky Torres. CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FEtg_0ffxfYgh00
    Alijah Lopes. CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department

Waterbury police are not the only community plagued with this problem. Bridgeport police are also working to rid their streets of this potentially deadly joy ride.

The Waterbury Police Department asks residents to report the operation of illegal ATVs and any known storage location for ATVs throughout the city. Residents can email atvtips@waterburyct.org or call the ATV Tip Hotline at (203) 574-6662.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 23

Sorry not Sorry
4d ago

nice start arresting all these degenerates if you go on the internet Instagram and facebook they post all there videos so start there.

Reply
5
Hazel
4d ago

OUTSTANDING ARREST 👏🏻👏🏻 AND these citizens are NOT teenagers looking for fun. these are grown men, making their own rules, and expecting everyone else to follow their laws of the streets. I don't want Operators hurt, but I think they should be corralled anyway possible. doing "tricks" that aren't funny. and guess who has to suffer. the people who have to get up @5A for work. but the atv operator's gather at 100+ strong and run the streets. so, now what?

Reply
4
Sean Bucher
3d ago

There have been many people lately posting about stolen ATVs for children and dirt bikes. Don't destroy these, find the rightful owners and return them to the law abiding citizens.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to string of Bristol robberies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in connection to a string of robberies in Bristol over the last month. According to the Bristol Police Department, 39-year-old Gregory Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday without incident based on active warrants. On April 20, Corner Pizza was burglarized. Two days later, Rodd’s Restaurant was […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Wallingford man arrested for assaulting police officer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Milford on Sunday. Around 1:30 a.m. a Milford police officer patrolling the downtown area of Milford Center was flagged down by Eli’s Tavern’s security. As the officer made his way to the scene at 50 Daniel St., he observed a […]
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvs#Police#Reckless Driving#Jeep
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Hamden, Police Say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Connecticut late on Wednesday, May 18, police said. In New Haven County, a pedestrian was walking at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 along the 200 block of Paradise Avenue in Hamden when she was struck. Officers from...
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Connecticut

Shutting Down Illegal ATV Use is a Priority for Waterbury Police

Waterbury police are cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes in the city. This week alone, there have been several arrests and vehicles confiscated. There was a city ordinance passed in 2015 making use of these off-road vehicles illegal in Waterbury. As the weather warms up, Waterbury police say...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to car dealership fire in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews and police officers responded to a structure fire that broke out at the Artoli Dodge Ram Chrysler car dealership in Enfield on Friday morning. Route 5 between Elm Street and Brainard are closed in Enfield while firefighters fight the blaze, according to police. The North Thompsonville, Thompsonville, and Shaker […]
ENFIELD, CT
US News and World Report

Suspension of Bridgeport Cop in Black Woman's Case Reversed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — An independent arbitrator says a police detective in Connecticut’s largest city should have his administrative leave reversed, after he and another officer were taken off the job earlier this year amid allegations of insensitivity in their handling of separate cases in which Black women were found dead in their apartments.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Court documents detail investigation into fatal stabbing of a Shelton teen

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The teen accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in Shelton has been identified by his attorney on Thursday. Attorney Jake Donovan said 16-year-old Raul “Lito” Valle of Milford turned himself into police early Wednesday morning. Valle is charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault in the death of 17-year-old […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy