Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County Social Worker Charged With Making False Allegation Against Councilmember

By Brian Maass
 3 days ago

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Robin Niceta, a former social worker with Arapahoe County, was charged Monday morning with retaliation against an elected official, a class 6 felony, and making a false report, a misdemeanor. Niceta allegedly filed a complaint against Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky in January after Jurinsky publicly lashed out at then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson , calling Wilson “trash” and saying people were no longer safe in Aurora.

Niceta was Wilson’s “intimate partner” according to authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SB25a_0ffxeTNh00

Danielle Jurinsky (credit: CBS)

After those comments, someone filed an anonymous complaint with Arapahoe County Social Services the following day, accusing Jurinsky of abusing her two-year-old son.

According to an affidavit in the case obtained by CBS4 , the anonymous caller claimed they were a worker at one of Jurinsky’s restaurants and that Jurinsky sexually abused her child in front of the caller. But after authorities visited with Jurinsky and her family, and a visit to the child’s daycare, and multiple interviews, investigators determined “no wrongdoing on Jurinsky’s part” according to the affidavit.

Jurinsky told investigators she believed the complaint was filed as retaliation for her harsh words about Chief Wilson.

Supervisors at Arapahoe County Social Services listened to the recorded complaint and believed the caller was Niceta. Investigators say they traced the phone which was used for the call, back to Niceta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GbXX_0ffxeTNh00

Robin Niceta (L) stands next to Vanessa Wilson (credit: CBS)

When investigators say they confronted Niceta about the anonymous call coming from her phone, she responded, “Okay, I don’t know anything about that.”

She went on to say she did not make the call but that several people have access to her phone, including Vanessa Wilson.

An attorney for Wilson said she was unfamiliar with the case.

Niceta also told investigators she had no idea where Jurinsky lived but a search of her county laptop showed a search for “Danielle Jurinsky’s Address.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LbGY_0ffxeTNh00

Robin Niceta (credit: Arapahoe County)

Suzanne Staiert, an attorney representing Jurinsky, said a news conference was planned for 3 p.m. Monday to discuss the criminal charge and the investigation that led to it.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Jurinsky told CBS4.

She applauded the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and said the allegation against her was “disgusting.”

Bartmann said it took many many hours to investigate the complaint against Jurinsky and “hurts those who the allegations were made against.”

Court records indicate Niceta’s personal recognizance bond has been set at $4,000.

Arapahoe County released this statement to CBS4, “The Arapahoe County Department of Human Services received about 24,000 calls last year to our child and adult protection hotline. We take every allegation seriously and investigate each one consistent with our established process. Our case workers routinely serve those most vulnerable within our community with the highest levels of professionalism and compassion. Arapahoe County also takes allegations of false reporting seriously – especially when they involve employees. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, which undermines the critical work of our team. Upon receiving an allegation of false reporting by an employee, we immediately engaged law enforcement and conducted an internal investigation. It would be inappropriate to provide any further comment on this personnel matter.”

Niceta’s attorneys released this statement to CBS4, “We trust the judicial system to give Ms. Niceta her day in court and we will leave politics to the politicians.”

Wilson’s attorney sent the following statement to CBS4, “Chief Wilson had no involvement in any of the events described in the affidavit.  She is confident that the justice system will deal with those issues as required by law.”

RELATED: Aurora Councilwoman Responds With Fierce Words After False Abuse Accusation Allegedly Made By Vanessa Wilson’s Partner

BlusteryBob
3d ago

Per Denver Gazette Wilson and Niceta (sp) are “partners”. This could get interesting 🤔

Reply(1)
5
