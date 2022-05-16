Man In Dominant-Submissive Relationship Submits To Feds, Sentenced To 50 Years

Two Florida men have been given prison sentences after they led a nationwide scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for millions of dollars in loans. So far, 25 people have been charged for their part in the scheme, and now the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio has sentenced the first man – 53-year old Phillip J. Augustin from Coral Springs – to 78 months in prison. The second man, 56-year old James Stote from Hollywood, received a 120 month sentence. Both men had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an attempt to illegally receive loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO