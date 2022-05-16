ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KY co-workers pooled their money over 10 years to play the lottery. They finally hit it big

By Aaron Mudd
 4 days ago

A group of Frankfort co-workers who pooled their money together for years to play the Kentucky Lottery won the $50,000 Powerball prize, the state lottery announced Monday.

According to the news release, the group of 17 pooled their money, with individuals taking turns purchasing Mega Millions and Powerball tickets for five weeks at a time. The group played this way for more than a decade, the release said, and it paid off big time for the drawing May 2.

One member of the group discovered one of their tickets matched the four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third place prize, amounting to $2,088 for each member after taxes.

The group has chosen to remain anonymous, the press release said.

“I didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up before I had checked the tickets and wanted to find out about the claims process for the group before sharing the news,” the woman who found the winning ticket told state lottery officials.

“We’re all very excited and will continue to play,” she said.

Each member of the pool has their own designs as to what they’ll do with their share. One man wants to surprise his wife with a fancy anniversary gift. Another person plans to put theirs toward a down payment on a house, and many others say they’ll use it to pay down debt.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway on Waddy Road in Waddy, a community in rural Shelby County about an hour from Lexington.

Do you have a question about the Kentucky lottery? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out the form below or email ask@herald-leader.com.

