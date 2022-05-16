ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc discussing plan to improve and enhance city’s two major transportation roadways

By Dave Alley
 4 days ago
Cars pass through the busy intersection of H. Street and Ocean Avenue in Lompoc Monday morning. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc is set to further discuss proposed streetscape enhancements and improvements to its two major transportation roadways, H Street and Ocean Avenue.

On Tuesday, May 25 during a scheduled special meeting of the Lompoc Planning Commission, the draft Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan will be reviewed.

It's also expected during the meeting the Planning Commission will decide on recommendations for council regarding the plan.

The project has been in the works for about two years with collaboration from the Lompoc Planning Division, as well as Caltrans District 5, and consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design.

Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan intends to significantly improve the busy roadways of H Street and Ocean Avenue, which also double as Highways 1 and 246.

The plan will focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification along the corridor.

San Luis Obispo County receives $4.4 million in state funding for road improvements near Toro Creek Road

The California Transportation Commission on Friday allocated $700 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including $4.4 million for a road restoration project in San Luis Obispo County.
City Council abolishes Downtown Parking Advisory Commission

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting held on May 17, as sent by the city, are as follows. The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.
Housing projects accepting low-income applicants in SLO County

Low-income families in San Miguel and Nipomo can soon apply to own and build their own single-family homes with the help of People's Self-Help Housing. The local nonprofit will support the construction of 25 new houses in San Luis Obispo County after recently qualifying for two loans from the Housing Assistance Council. The funding totals more than $300,000 and will help support 10 two-story homes in Nipomo and 15 single-story homes in San Miguel.
Water in Paso Robles 05.19.2022

The state of California is prepared to implement more water restrictions, but in Paso Robles, mayor Steve Martin says the city has enough water. Next week, the city will hold a groundbreaking at the Olson Chandler Ranch Development. 1300 homes to go in at that development on the east side of Paso Robles.
Pac Biz Times Reports: Glass House to buy dispensaries linked to SLO County Bribery Scandal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week's Pacific Coast Business Times reports on Carpinteria based company Glass House purchasing three cannabis dispensaries from Natural Healing Centers for $22.6 million. One of the dispensaries is in Morro Bay. The founder and former owner of Natural Healing Centers, Helios Dayspring, pleaded guilty to bribing a San Luis Obispo
City manager discusses trail etiquette

– In an effort to help keep members of our community safer, I recently shared in this space some important roadway safety tips and etiquette reminders for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Similarly, recreational users of our local trails and riverbed areas should also remember to graciously share the outdoors with their fellow community members, watch out for others, use good common sense and treat everyone you may encounter while out on the trail with respect, decency and courtesy.
UPDATE: Highway 101 reopens after over-turned semi-truck prompted hours-long closure near Santa Maria

An overturned semi-truck hauling food was blocking the left lane of northbound Highway 101 near Santa Maria early Friday morning, causing major traffic back-ups all the way through south Orcutt
Outdoor watering restrictions set to start June 1

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency on April 27, and issued a one-day-a-week outdoor watering restriction for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, which is home to about 6 million southern Californians effective June 1.
SoCal 5: Best places to eat in Solvang

Want a look at the quaint city of Solvang, which is in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County?. It's a great destination for a quick road trip, and if you go, here are some restaurants you'll want to check out in our SoCal 5.
