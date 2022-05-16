New Albany softball 3B Jordan George voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to New Albany softball third baseman Jordan George for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for May 2-8!

In 10 plate appearances last week, the junior Pitt commit had four hits (three of them home runs), five walks, seven runs and five stolen bases.

George received 52.68% of the vote, beating out Amherst's Brianna Sadler who finished second with 38.45% . There were over 43,000 votes tallied this week!

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveoh.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 2-8:

Mark Abel, Hillsdale baseball

Had three hits and two RBIs including a single to pace Hillsdale to a 5-0 shutout win over Rittman.

Maddie Booth, St. Joseph Academy softball

The freshman threw five innings and racked up nine strikeouts. At the plate, she led her team with three hits including a double to take a 10-7 win over Mapleton.



Nate Earley, Archbishop Moeller baseball

The Ohio State commit had a 1.125 OPS and totaled two RBIs, three hits and two walks across a series sweep over Elder.

Ryan Frech, Worthington Kilbourne lacrosse

Over the weekend the junior set a program record for most points in a season by a long pole defender with eight points (seven goals, one assist).

Tommy Harrison, St. Edward baseball

Had a three-run double and four RBIs in an 11-1 win over Benedictine.

Laney Klika, Gilmour Academy softball

The second baseman went 4-for-4 and started the scoring for her team with a solo shot. Also had a double, three runs and three RBIs to lead the Lancers to a 14-4 win over Beaumont.

Natalie Kopczak, Stow-Munroe Falls softball

Led her team’s offense with a single, double, home run, two RBIs and two runs in a 5-0 win over North Royalton.

Braeden Lair, St. Ignatius lacrosse

Scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Wildcats to an 8-7 win over St. Xavier to advance to the semifinals.

Elise Larsen, St. Joseph Academy lacrosse

Scored her 100th career goal in a 17-4 win over Magnificat and recorded three goals in the game. The junior also had four goals and three assists in a 16-4 win over Avon.

Ryan Pattison, University baseball

Totaled five hits, five runs, six RBIs and five stolen bases over the week. Had two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases in respective wins over Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy and Western Reserve Academy. Then had a hit, run, two RBIs and a stolen base in a win vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Tommy Skelding, Marlington baseball

The University of Kentucky commit pitched a complete game and threw 85 pitches, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out eight in a 6-1 win over Minerva.



Sydney Sukenik, North Olmsted softball

Put together an eight-RBI day on three hits, including a grand slam, to lead North Olmsted past Fairview 18-3. Sukenik also collected multiple hits in a 20-2 victory over Fairview.

Kelly Ward, Lake Catholic track and field

Won the 1,600 meters in 5:42.47 and then the 3,200 meters in 12:34.01 at the Crown Conference.



Reilly Worthington, Olentangy track and field

For the third time this season, Worthington broke the program record in the shot put with a throw of 58'1 at the Delaware County Invitational. The record had stood since 1967.