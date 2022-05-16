ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

I-90 E reopens after pedestrian fatally struck

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — I-90/SR-2 East has reopened after a deadly crash closed the interstate at East 72nd Street on Monday.

Cleveland police confirmed that a person was hit and killed by a car as they were outside a disabled vehicle.

EMS responded to I-90 East and MLK where an approximately 40-year-old man was declared dead on arrival, according to police.

Traffic was backed up past East 55th Street Eastbound.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

WHERES HUNTER
4d ago

for the life of me I simply cannot fathom why everytime there's a vehicle with a person inside or outside of it many times emergency vehicles, why you people are compelled to drive right into it.

