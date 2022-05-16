I-90 E reopens after pedestrian fatally struck
CLEVELAND (WJW) — I-90/SR-2 East has reopened after a deadly crash closed the interstate at East 72nd Street on Monday.
Cleveland police confirmed that a person was hit and killed by a car as they were outside a disabled vehicle.ODNR: Man falls to death at Hocking Hills State Park
EMS responded to I-90 East and MLK where an approximately 40-year-old man was declared dead on arrival, according to police.
Traffic was backed up past East 55th Street Eastbound.Cleveland officer involved in Milwaukee shooting death
The cause of the crash is unknown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 15