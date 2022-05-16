I-90 E reopens after pedestrian fatally struck

CLEVELAND (WJW) — I-90/SR-2 East has reopened after a deadly crash closed the interstate at East 72nd Street on Monday.

Cleveland police confirmed that a person was hit and killed by a car as they were outside a disabled vehicle.

EMS responded to I-90 East and MLK where an approximately 40-year-old man was declared dead on arrival, according to police.

Traffic was backed up past East 55th Street Eastbound.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

