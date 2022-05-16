ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence prevention rally to be held in Balboa Park

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Gun violence prevention advocates will hold a rally on Monday in Balboa Park to raise awareness about the need for greater gun safety.

"We live in a different context and times today, and we need to apply the laws appropriately, and that's what's sorely missing," says Ron Marcus, the President of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

Marcus says enough is enough as the number of gun violence incidents continues to rise across the country.

According to the gun violence archive database, this year alone, more than 16,000 people in the US have died because of gun violence.

"We try to attack this on so many levels legislative is a part of it, but we're trying to prevent it," Marcus said. "We're trying to help them find alternatives to be in a happier place, so they don't pick up a gun and do something.

On the legislative level, these advocates are pushing for stricter gun laws, such as raising the age requirement to purchase guns.

"We don't let 18-year-olds drink alcohol and buy alcohol yet. But it's ok to let them get guns like this," he said. "This makes no sense to us."

ABC 10News checked in with San Diego County Gun Owners to get their take on the situation. The group's Executive Director Michael Schwartz, sent this statement saying in part:

"All violent crime is horrible and sad. The members of SDCGO feel for the victims of violent crime year-round. We hope that those who use incidents of violent crime to further their gun control agenda will consider the grieving rather than use them as political pawns."

A gun violence prevention vigil will be held at 6 PM at Balboa Park.

