Jasper, IN

Indiana State Police enforcing “Click It or Ticket”

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says it will be doing more patrols for the next three weeks as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day.

“Our focus is not on writing tickets but to encourage people to buckle up in order to save lives,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Commander of the Jasper Post . “Seat belts are your best form of protection in a crash and against dangerous drivers. At the end of the day, we want everyone to reach their destination safely.”

“We cannot tolerate another deadly year like the one we just had on our roads,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Many of the people we lost would still be alive today had they made the decision to buckle up. Seat belts make a difference. They save lives.”

Indiana law requires the driver and all passengers to buckle up, and children under age eight must be restrained in a federally approved child car seat or booster seat. ISP says during the next three weeks, officers will be watching for seat belt and car seat violations while patrolling all day and night. Police say drivers can get cited for the lack of a seat belt, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to make sure children are in the right car seat and that the car seat is used correctly and properly installed. Resources can be found at this website , and to schedule an appointment with a certified car seat safety technician, people should visit this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

