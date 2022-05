The Polk Township Veterans Memorial Commission will be honoring local veterans at an unveiling ceremony at 2 p.m. May 29 at the Veterans Memorial, 135 Trach Road, Kresgeville. The Polk Veterans Commission has been gathering names of local veterans for the new plaque since 2019. The 2022 unveiling ceremony will highlight the installation of the new plaque and includes the names of hundreds of Polk Township veterans who served from WWII to present day.

