Click here to read the full article. Following Doc10 Film Festival’s opening night screening of “The Janes” on May 19, several original members The Jane Collective — an underground abortion clinic led by women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era — urged audience members to take to the streets and get focused on protecting women’s reproductive rights, now believed to be at risk with a new Supreme Court ruling in the works. “The fight is not over,” said Marie Leaner, a former Jane. “It’s only just begun.” “The Janes” is one of 10 docus that will screen during the four-day Chicago-based festival....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO