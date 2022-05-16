ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary wrestler, Ric Flair’s ‘last match’ to be in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wrestling superstar “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has announced he’s coming out of retirement for one last time right here in Music City!

The 73-year-old Flair made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday morning saying,

“The rumors are true! I’m going to walk that aisle, style, and profile one last time!”

Ric Flair
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair honored by TN House of Representatives

The 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all time, will return to the ring as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” wrestling event.

The match will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 5:05 p.m. on July 31. The event will be streamed exclusively on FITE and Flair’s opponent is expected to be released at a later date.

Flair’s final match will take place the day after Nashville hosts WWE SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” go on sale Friday, May 27, at 11 a.m. To preorder tickets, click here .

