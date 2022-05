The Austin County Sheriff’s Department released the following details on the arrest of an construction equipment theft ring who had stolen equipment in Houston, Liberty County, Waller and Ft. Bend Counties. The following adult males were arrested at the scene for possession of stolen property: Felix CLAVELO; Ernesto VALDIVIA; Kadel CAMPIONIS; Alien VALLE. The case remains under investigation by Austin County Sheriff’s Office investigators. The press release is as follows:

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO