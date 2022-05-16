ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

For This Child Of Immigrants, Pop Culture Became A Guide To Life In America

By Marina Fang
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3iOi_0ffwluGS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxaGb_0ffwluGS00 "My process of acquiring pop culture for myself didn’t always feel authentic and didn’t always feel like me. It was like I was trying things on for size." (Photo: Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Getty/Everett/Netflix)

This is part of This Made Me , a HuffPost series paying tribute to the formative pop culture in our lives. Read more stories from the series here .

The first time I heard about Simon & Garfunkel was on an episode of “Arthur.” Art Garfunkel — or the cartoon moose version of him — was walking around Ellwood City, singing “ The Ballad of Buster Baxter .” It wasn’t until a few years later, watching “The Graduate,” that I realized that he was half of one of the most influential musical duos of the 20th century.

As the only child of immigrants, “Arthur” and other PBS shows enabled my first foray into American pop culture — and in the process, my first attempts at figuring out what it even means to be American. Without a baseline of cultural references acquired from my parents, I unknowingly (and later knowingly) started to cobble together my own pop culture reference points, acquiring my own mental library of formative movies, television, books and music. It’s a process that continues today in my professional life as a culture reporter and writer.

In my teens, I thought becoming a cinephile would help me become more sophisticated and cosmopolitan. So I checked out VHS tapes and DVDs of Oscar-winning and nominated films from my local library, perused IMDb message boards and film blogs, and read about “auteur directors” (almost all of whom were white men). On TV, I watched a lot of sitcoms, admiring the density of the jokes and topical references on “The Office,” “Arrested Development,” and “30 Rock.”

The latter was especially formative. I saw a lot of myself in Liz Lemon: nerdy, bespectacled, and deeply committed to and successful at her job as a writer (and not so successful romantically or socially).

During the same period, I also started to become a writer — and once again, had to teach myself a lot of things. I collected memorable figures of speech, expressions and turns of phrase, filing them away in my brain (and later, in a Google Doc). I had a lot of trouble figuring out which prepositions went with which turns of phrase and discovered expressions that I was using wrong because I had misremembered them.

Whenever I used an expression, I would Google it and triple-check to make sure I wasn’t misusing it. Is it “cut and dry” or “cut and dried”? What’s a “ballpark figure”? How do you “call an audible”? Why are there so many sports metaphors? I felt like I had to be overprepared and extra thorough in order to make up for what I didn’t know and stake my claim as a writer, a profession I assumed I couldn’t enter because I didn’t know anyone who looked like me doing it.

Being a child of immigrants is like playing a game of telephone your entire life. There are so many references I’ve misheard or only half-learned, concepts that I only vaguely understand or have retained in some modified way. I feel like I have secondhand or even thirdhand knowledge of “American culture” because I had to learn it myself. At the same time, I also have second or thirdhand knowledge of my parents’ Chinese culture because there was only so much they could replicate or pass down.

I spent a lot of time writing about this bifurcated existence in my journals and in essays, trying to articulate what it was, but failing to find the right words. I wondered whether I was doing all of this “correctly,” as if there was one “correct” way to do all of this, or one “correct” definition of “American pop culture.”

Throughout my childhood, I could sense that my parents also struggled with these questions: What is “American culture”? What does it mean to be American? They, too, tried to teach themselves aspects of pop culture. We developed a ritual of watching the evening news each night, followed by “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” My dad subscribed to whatever newspapers and magazines we could afford: our local paper, Time and Newsweek. Sometimes, he would buy the Sunday New York Times, and when I was a teen, he indulged my budding interest in movies and TV by paying for my subscription to Entertainment Weekly .

Sometimes, we would watch those library VHS tapes or DVDs together. Or, I’d convince them to drive me to the only indie theater in town to watch that year’s Oscar contenders. A month or two later, we’d tune in to the Oscars to see if the movies we had managed to see won any awards.

But there was something missing here. My process of acquiring pop culture for myself didn’t always feel authentic and didn’t always feel like me. It’s like I was trying things on for size. Sometimes, I felt like I was going off of what I was expected to like, or letting other people’s tastes determine my own. Many of those tastes, many of those definitions of what was “great,” what was “the best,” what was “the most influential,” were shaped by people who did not look like me. And many of the things I found formative did not center on people who looked like me, even in work that I loved dearly.

In my teens, I thought becoming a cinephile would help me become more sophisticated and cosmopolitan. So I checked out VHS tapes and DVDs of Oscar-winning and nominated films from my local library, perused IMDb message boards and film blogs, and read about 'auteur directors' (almost all of whom were white men).

Now, as a culture journalist, I often get to cover people who likely had to go through a similar process of acquiring pop culture on their own and didn’t often see themselves represented in that work. But now, they’re reshaping and transforming the culture. They’re taking existing genres like the sitcom and making them their own. They’re becoming auteur directors and directing award-winning movies.

I got to tell Lulu Wang how much “ The Farewell ” meant to me because of how much it mirrored my own existential crises of being caught between two cultures. For instance, it meant so much to hear Awkwafina speak Chinese the way that I speak Chinese: mangled, slightly off, with some Chinglish thrown in, and occasional pauses to ask my parents for a quick translation. I got to ask Sandra Oh about how she has built her formidable body of work as one of the few Asian actors on TV whose characters get to be their whole selves, whose cultural identities are not the sole definition of the story or catalyst for the plot. I got to talk to Mira Nair about how her movies have so powerfully evoked the experience of having to live across multiple cultures, and Sarita Choudhury about the joy of getting to see her play a glamorous South Asian woman just living her life.

As I keep moving forward in my career, I’ve started to consider more deeply how I, as a culture journalist, am now shaping other people’s pop culture tastes and helping them acquire their own library of formative cultural works. It’s a role that I take seriously, trying to elevate pop culture that I find meaningful and that is likely meaningful to others.

It turns out that my parents and I do have some common pop culture reference points. My dad also listens to Simon & Garfunkel. Unlike me, he did not discover them through a cartoon moose on a PBS show: He has been a fan since the 1980s (apparently when Simon & Garfunkel became popular in China).

When I remember to call my parents, they often pepper me with questions: “We saw a commercial for this movie. Is it good? Will we like it?” “What movies will win Oscars this year?” “What’s that actor’s name again?”

At the beginning of 2021, while staying at my parents’ house during the pandemic winter, the three of us watched “ Minari ,” a movie that, among other things, is about an Asian American immigrant family grappling with what it means to be American.

Afterward, sitting in the same kitchen where we’d eat dinner before watching the evening news and “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” each night, where I’d pore over those newspapers and magazines, my dad said to me: “I liked it because obviously, I can relate to it. But what if only people like us like it?”

I responded: “Who cares? We shouldn’t have to ask that question. Countless times, we’ve had to imagine ourselves in movies and TV that were not about us and that we couldn’t directly relate to.”

Earlier this year, I got to interview the cast of “ Everything Everywhere All At Once ,” featuring a career-defining role for the legendary Michelle Yeoh and an unexpected career comeback for ’80s child star Ke Huy Quan. Recounting reading my article, my dad said: “Wow, I always wondered what happened to that kid from ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Indiana Jones’!”

Over the years, my parents and I have butted heads over my career choices, and sometimes it’s still hard for them to understand what I do and how hard it was for me to get here. So for my dad to have learned something from my reporting means the world to me.

For my parents, I am now their pop culture guide — a role that I never expected. And slowly, I’ve been able to guide them toward more pop culture that looks like and feels like us. Like my early attempts at assembling some pop culture building blocks, it’s complicated and imperfect, and it might always remain a work in progress. But instead of a patchwork of whatever I could find, it’s starting to feel a bit more whole.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
TIME

I Moved to America for a Better Life. Here's Why I'm Leaving

In a panicked state, I pack my bag for my trip to Ho Chi Minh City. I’d received the news of my grandmother’s ill health, her doctor’s warning of her imminent passing. Amid the anxiety about my grandmother’s rapidly deteriorating condition, rising COVID-19 cases in Vietnam , travel, I am also acutely aware of a more practical matter: I don’t have enough time to buy any American merchandise to gift my relatives. Whenever my uncle visits Vietnam from Texas, he fills his suitcase with Dollar Tree goods to appease friends and family, never mind that many of those items had been manufactured in Vietnam. I blush at the thought of showing up empty-handed.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Garfunkel
Person
Sarita Choudhury
Person
Mira Nair
Person
Michelle Yeoh
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#American Culture#Chinese Culture#United States#Getty Everett Netflix#Simon Garfunkel#Pbs
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
IFLScience

Ancient Guts Reveal The Most Worm-Infested People In UK History

Parasitic worms (aka helminths) are not the most pleasant thing to think of – these organisms have plagued humans throughout history, slithering inside our bodies, exploiting their hosts and draining resources. In current-day Europe and North America, infection with these creatures is thankfully rare and is typically found in travelers going into endemic areas, typically tropical and subtropical regions. Helminth infections are classed as one of the top neglected tropical diseases by the World Health Organization (WHO).
WILDLIFE
HuffPost

HuffPost

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy