Argument Leads To Stabbing With Sword In Westchester, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
A 58-year-old man in Westchester was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sword during a dispute with his roommate, police said.

In Yonkers, officers responded to a reported assault between two men in a multi-family home on Woodworth Avenue on Sunday, May 15.

According to a spokesperson from the Yonkers Police Department, an argument between the two men led to one attacking the other with a sword, ultimately stabbing him in the stomach.

Police said that the 58-year-old man was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, while his 44-year-old roommate was taken into custody by officers without incident and faces a felony assault charge.

The names of the perpetrator or victim have not been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

