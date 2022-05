While office building occupancy in New Orleans’ Central Business has declined a bit in recent years, the market outside the downtown area has grown. Orleans Parish outside of the CBD reported an overall office space lease rate of 89.18% in 2021, a 4.1% increase from 85.74% in 2020 and a 5.2% increase from 84.77% in 2019, pre-COVID. That’s according to a report released in April by Corporate Realty, which shows the performance of the metro area and its various submarkets.

