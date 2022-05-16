Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of May 9, 2022

Kenneth Zaring Pierce, age 82 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Kenneth was born on September 13, 1939 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Ernest and Media Firkins Pierce. He was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, a 47 year employee of Houchens Grocery in Burkesville, an employee of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District assisting with Senior Citizens, was a board member of LCADD and a former member of the Burkesville Fire Department.. Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda Sue Bowen Pierce, four brothers, Russell Pierce, Everett Pierce, Irvin Pierce, Hubert Pierce and Cortis Pierce, one sister, Lureda Pierce, and his stepmother Inis Riddle Pierce.

