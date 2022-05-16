ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of May 9, 2022

By Brennan Crain
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from May 9 to May 13, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. May 9, 2022:. Bobby A....

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

wcluradio.com

Chuck Thomason

Charles S. “Chuck” Thomason II, age 62 of Cave City, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence. Chuck was born December 27, 1959, a son of the late Charles S. Thomason, and Ellen Blanton Thomason. He married Debra Faw on December 15, 1979. He was the owner, and operator of Satellite Chuck’s from 1995 to 2005, and managed the family business Tom’s Teepee from 2006 until his recent illness. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was of the Christian Faith.
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Kenneth Pierce

Kenneth Zaring Pierce, age 82 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Kenneth was born on September 13, 1939 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Ernest and Media Firkins Pierce. He was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, a 47 year employee of Houchens Grocery in Burkesville, an employee of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District assisting with Senior Citizens, was a board member of LCADD and a former member of the Burkesville Fire Department.. Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda Sue Bowen Pierce, four brothers, Russell Pierce, Everett Pierce, Irvin Pierce, Hubert Pierce and Cortis Pierce, one sister, Lureda Pierce, and his stepmother Inis Riddle Pierce.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Karla Jane Ground Lowe

Karla Jane Ground Lowe, 61, of Barren County, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. She was born September 9, 1960 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Clifton Ground and Madine Moody Ground. Karla was a graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1978, a member of Park City Chapter 128, O.E.S. Charter Member of Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, and an Employee of 3A Composites in Glasgow, Kentucky.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Shuttle announced for Madisonville graduations

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department will provide bus shuttle service to the commencement ceremonies at Hopkins County Central High School (HCCHS) and Madisonville North Hopkins High School (MNHHS). The shuttle service for HCCHS will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 20 at South Hopkins Middle School. The last shuttle will […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Kaison Woodcock

Kaison James Woodcock was born on May 17, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The son of Jamison and Kailee (Strong) Woodcock of Tompkinsville. He is survived by his grandparents, Amanda Pickerell and Royce Strong (Kyna) and Jamie and Shanna Woodcock all of Tompkinsville; great-grandparents, Candi Strong, Dennis Woodcock, and Dollie and Jacky Scott; aunts and uncles, Laura Madison (Hunter) and Mackenzie Bryant, Mason Strong, Anderson Woodcock, and Kali Capps; several great aunts, uncles and a host of cousins also survive.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ohio County’s Strawberry Festival is returning for 2022

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – To honor veterans, Beaver Dam has quite a few festivities planned. According to the Beaver Dam Strawberry Festival’s Facebook, the event is held annually over the Memorial Day holiday and is centered around a celebration in a tribute to veterans. The event will last from May 26 to May 30, […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
wcluradio.com

Miranda Cansler

Miranda Cansler, age 39 of Brownsville, KY, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. She was a retail manager at Circle K in Hodgenville, KY. She is the daughter of William Cansler and Sonja White. She is survived by her three...
BROWNSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police memorial held at Owensboro church

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Local law enforcement agencies paid tribute to those they’ve lost over the past three years on May 19. A special memorial service was held at First Christian Church. Owensboro’s police chief Art Ealum says that the memorial comes at a heartbreaking time for law enforcement across Western Kentucky. An Owensboro police […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wcluradio.com

Scottie McCorkle

Randell Scottie McCorkle, 77 of New Albany passed away Monday, May 16th. He attended Graceland Baptist Church and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Scottie worked for over 37 years as a railroad engineer until his retirement. He was born in Munfordvile to the late Albert &...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wnky.com

Beshear announces $1.7 million-plus company expansion in Allen County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that a pharmaceutical manufacturing, wholesale and technology organization will expand its operations with a new headquarters in Scottsville. A2A Pharmaceutical Network is investing $1.7 million-plus into the headquarters and creating 27 full-time jobs for residents in Allen County. A release by...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wkms.org

Upcoming concert to be held in honor of Muhlenberg County tornado victims

A small Muhlenberg County community is honoring the memory of 11 residents that died in December’s tornado outbreak with a free concert. The town of Bremen, which has a population of less than 400 people, will host the Growing Stronger Together concert Friday night at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5:30 p.m.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Timothy Michael “Tim” Jenkins

Timothy Michael “Tim” Jenkins, 66 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his home. Born, November 15, 1955 in Monroe County to the late Ava and Clio Ray Jenkins. Tim was a farmer and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the...
EDMONTON, KY
14news.com

Three incumbent sheriffs across Tri-State lose primary election in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three incumbent sheriffs lost their primary elections, and four new sheriffs will take office in January. Two Republican candidates filed for sheriff in both Ohio and Daviess County, but no Democrats, meaning Adam Wright of Ohio County and Brad Youngman of Daviess County will most likely run unopposed in November’s general election.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

