ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bound robbery victim managed to escape suspect who drove him 25 miles away from home, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn5Dc_0ffvolWv00

A man was about 25 miles away from home when police say he managed to escape the person who earlier pointed a gun at him in his own kitchen.

The latter moment was captured on a home security camera, which proved vital for Houston police to appeal to the public to find 29-year-old Joshua DeLoach, who is accused of robbing and kidnapping his roommate late at night on May 8 in the 300 block of Eado Park Circle.

In the 31-second footage, which was released for the first time Monday, a man wearing all black is seen walking into the frame with a bag. He then puts down the bag and pulls out a handgun, pointing it at someone who is off-camera but can be heard.

"Get down," the armed man tells the person, before repeatedly telling him to be "on your knees."

The person off-frame is then heard pleading with the armed man.

"Bro...what's the issue?" the person asks.

The armed suspect then informs the victim that he's not fooling around before walking toward him at the end of the clip.

An HPD news release describes the rest of the ordeal the victim went through, which included the suspect forcing him to open his personal safe, as well as forcing him to make money transfers through two mobile payment service accounts.

The suspect then forced the victim into the rear cargo area of his own vehicle and bound his hands and feet, police said. The victim was then driven several miles away when police say the suspect parked the vehicle and told the victim not to move.

Fortunately for the victim, he managed to escape the vehicle and flag down a witness for help, police said. The Harris County Sheriff's Office was the first to respond to the victim who was located in the area of Jones Road and FM-1960.

The victim, who had just minor injuries to his wrists, identified the suspect as DeLoach, telling investigators that he recently asked the suspect to move out of the Eado Park Circle home before the robbery.

As of Monday afternoon, DeLoach is not in custody for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Police urged anyone who has seen DeLoach to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 4

galvez
4d ago

dude you kidnapped your roommate on camera. wtf?

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Person charged with shooting man in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a person who allegedly shot a person on Wednesday in southwest Houston. Vershanski Green, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for her role in an incident on Wednesday night near 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 5900 North Braeswood Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot by female carjacking suspect in Braeswood Boulevard

HOUSTON – A female carjacking suspect has been detained after she shot a man in the 5900 block of Braeswood Boulevard Wednesday night. Police told that the man was inside his vehicle at an apartment complex when the female suspect fired shots at him. The victim drove off and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Teen charged in elaborate $600K scheme to flip several cars

HOUSTON — A teen has been charged in connection with an elaborate scheme in which police said he bought and sold multiple vehicles using a fake ID and fake money. The Houston Police Department's Auto Theft Division is investigating and KHOU 11 News spoke to one of the teen's alleged victims.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Robbery#Houston Police Department#Crime Stoppers#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Houstonpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

Houston Sheriff: 4 people found dead in possible murder-suicide

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are dead in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies were called to an apartment at the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive and discovered four people dead of gunshot wounds. The initial observations by deputies at the apartment […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 men shot to death at La Marque home identified by police

LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
LA MARQUE, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
129K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy