Buffalo, NY

Family of 86-year-old Buffalo shooting victim with NJ ties to seek legal action

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Relatives of Buffalo shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, 86, will look into seeking legal action for the murder of their family matriarch.

"The objective here is to stop this evil conduct before it occurs," the family's local Buffalo attorney Terry Connors said.

Ruth Whitfield, who has relatives in New Jersey, is being remembered as a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to cook, and her family loved her meals, especially her macaroni and cheese and pound cake.

She loved to shop, she was a listener and didn't judge, and she chose her words wisely.

This was just one of the tributes spoken by her granddaughter Tiffany at a press conference including her children, granddaughter, and great granddaughter.

Several members of the family were overcome with grief throughout the press conference, having to leave the stage at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church in Buffalo.

As word spread of the massacre on Saturday, Whitfield's cousin from Elmwood Park Carolyn Mitchell, says family from across the country began calling. The first word was that all family was safe, but moments later another call retracted the original sigh of relief.

Attorney Ben Crump spoke about Ruth Whitfield as a "loving, faithful wife for 68 years." Wails could be heard from the family, who were quickly consoled by the family and Crump.

"This is so difficult," Crump said.

Crump called for America to react to hate and bigotry the same way it reacts to terrorism, calling the murders "an act of domestic terrorism."

He spoke of the "accomplices to this mass murder," and the cause of the indoctrination of hate amongst young people, referring in part to websites, politicians and cable news pundits.

"Even though they didn't pull the trigger, they did load the gun for this young white supremacist," he said.

Maybe in the wake of this tragedy, Crump said, the country can finally get the anti-Black hate crime bill passed in Congress.

He implored President Joe Biden to use whatever influence he has to tell America that the bill needs to be passed.

"Black America is suffering right now," he said. "And we need to know that our top leader in America reacts and responds when we are hurt."

He referenced the anti Asian hate crime bill as the precedent to getting it passed.

"Ruth Whitfield was a person of love, and we won't let this act of hate define this person of love," Crump said.

Connors later asked how it was possible for an 18-year-old with a mental health history to purchase such a weapon, cross state lines, and buy bullets to kill.

"How did this evil get so far in its journey?" he said. "We're going to get to the bottom of it."

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield spoke about his mother as well, with charged words.

"And you expect us to do this over and over and over again, forgive and forget," he said. "While the people we elect do their best not to protect us, consider us equal, not to love us back? What do we do with all of this pain?"

Garnell Whitfield pleaded with the media gathered at the church to help his family make some positive change. He called his mother's death not just another story in the news cycle.

"This is our mother," he said.

Garnell Whitfield spoke of his father, Garnell Whitfield, Sr., who his mother was visiting before she went to Tops and who is still unaware of his wife's death.

"How do we tell him the love of his life, his primary caretaker, the person who kept him alive for the last eight years is gone?" he said.

Not just gone, he added, but taken at the hands of a white supremacist.

Two of Whitfield's daughters also spoke.

"My mom was my best friend," eldest daughter Robin Harris said.

She spoke of how they used to fish and liked to camp.

"He took away my mother and my best friend," she said. "How dare you? How dare you? This needs to be fixed, ASAP."

The Whitfields are a tight-knit family reeling with grief, raising questions about why and how this happened, and pleading for help to make sure it never happens again.

