State Patrol Seeks Driver Who Hit 2 Tow Truck Operators On I-35

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver the agency says hit two people on a stretch of highway in southern Minnesota early Monday morning.

The patrol said two tow truck operators were trying to remove a vehicle from the median on northbound Interstate 35 near Webster Township. Just before 2 a.m., a driver in a 2006 Lincoln MKZ allegedly hit the two men and drove off.

Both men were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

On Tuesday, the State Patrol updated that they found the vehicle involved in the incident, a black Lincoln with damage on its driver’s side door and missing its driver’s side mirror.

They say that the investigation remains “open and active.”

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call 507-285-7409.

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
