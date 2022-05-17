State Patrol Seeks Driver Who Hit 2 Tow Truck Operators On I-35

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver the agency says hit two people on a stretch of highway in southern Minnesota early Monday morning.

The patrol said two tow truck operators were trying to remove a vehicle from the median on northbound Interstate 35 near Webster Township. Just before 2 a.m., a driver in a 2006 Lincoln MKZ allegedly hit the two men and drove off.

Both men were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

On Tuesday, the State Patrol updated that they found the vehicle involved in the incident, a black Lincoln with damage on its driver’s side door and missing its driver’s side mirror.

They say that the investigation remains “open and active.”

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call 507-285-7409.