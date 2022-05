Nicholas Matthew Hay (Nick), 29, of Ripley Ohio passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home. Nick was born July 16, 1992, in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Teena (Latham) Hay (Kevin Mason) of Ripley,Ohio and Brad Hay (Sammi Lynn Banks) of Kiln, Mississippi. Nick is survived in life by his parents Teena (Latham) Hay and Brad Hay. Sisters Lauren Hay and Avery Sullivan both of Ripley, Ohio.

Source