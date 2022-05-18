ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant- Magisterial District Court

By Tyler Ochs
explore venango
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest County currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant within its District Court office. This is a part-time (24 hours/week) position. Processing traffic...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Longtime Local Administrator Dismissed From Post

The chief executive of three shared nonprofits in Butler has been let go. Mike Robb oversaw the Center for Community Resources, Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, and the Nonprofit Development Corporation. ANR would not comment on the specific circumstances of Robb’s departure but board member Jim Hrabosky did tell our newsroom...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Special Education Supervisors

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has openings for Special Education Supervisors. Positions currently available – Deadline June 3, 2022. Special Education Supervisor in School-Age working IU wide. Special Education Supervisor in Early Intervention working IU wide. Special Education Supervisor in School-Age working IU wide. Supervisor of Special Education.
CLARION, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Roskovskis flatly denied in Thursday hearing

Stephanie and Scott Roskovski, who embezzled at least $1.3 million from Butler Health System, may have to pay more money back to the hospital network as a result of their court filings. In a hearing in motions court Thursday morning, Butler County Common Pleas Court senior Judge Robert Yeats ordered...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician. This position is based out of the Seneca office, but candidates must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at other Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed such as the Grove City and Brookville offices. Travel benefits are provided.
SENECA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Assistant#District Court#Eyt Media Group Inc#Local News
explore venango

Franklin Woman Charged For Giving Minors Liquor

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is facing charges after reportedly furnishing liquor to three juveniles. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Kendra Asenath Cramer in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, May 16. According to a...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher. Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 Certification. Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest; Pennsylvania Standard Application; Resume; Transcript; Certificate; Three Letters of Reference; Current Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances; and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
KNOX, PA
explore venango

Missing Clarion Man Located

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Clarion has been located. Clarion-based State Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, who was reported missing has been found. A representative of PSP Clarion was unable to disclose any further information. Police began the search after...
CLARION, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Jump in case numbers across the Valley

All three counties in the tri-county area are once again seeing very significant increases in COVID-19 cases per 100K with Mahoning County in particular jumping by over 200 more than last week. This week, Columbiana County jumped to 222 cases (217.9 per 100K), Trumbull County Jumped to 421 (212.7 per...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

Clearfield County community approves sale of liquor licenses

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Voters in Bradford Township approved the sale of liquor licenses in a ballot referendum Tuesday. Representatives from Nittany Oil gathered signatures in March from residents in order to get the question added to the ballot for the Pennsylvania Primary Election, allowing the sale of liquor. Bradford Township is currently a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Physical Therapist

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 is anticipating an opening for a Physical Therapist. POSITION AVAILABLE FOR START OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR. This position is a full-time position (185 days) working with students from the preschool program through 12th grade. Requires Physical Therapy License and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience preferred. This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are dependent on service locations, somewhere between 7:30-3:00 or 8:00-3:30.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Martincic Receives SBA Small Business Person of the Year Award

TIONESTA, Pa. – National Small Business Week 2022 highlighted the tenacity and resilience of small business owners in the US who despite the trials and tribulations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to support our economy, and deliver the services and products that Americans depend on every day. One of the many small business owners who was recognized for his dedication to strengthening the Pennsylvania economy during this year’s National Small Business Week was Forest County’s own John Martincic.
TIONESTA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Court rejects John Lesko's appeal in 1980 western Pa. 'Kill for Thrill' spree

One of the last appeals for Pennsylvania’s longest-serving death row inmate has been denied. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Tuesday rejected 64-year-old John Lesko’s request for a new trial and sentencing hearing. He was convicted in the 1980 murder of Apollo police Officer Leonard Miller, 21, after which Lesko and Michael Travaglia were arrested in four deaths across the region over eight days in the so-called Kill for Thrill spree.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Dollar General manager accused of stealing more than $17,000

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a former Dollar General manager stole more than $17,000 from a store."One of his responsibilities was to take the money at the end of the shift as the night drop and deposit it in an ATM machine," trooper Stephen Limani said.According to investigators, Austin Rider chose to keep the cash on May 4 from the Salem Township store. He wrote a note saying he took the money and disappeared."The whole plan behind it was he was going to take the girl he was dating, their child together, and they were going to go across the country," Limani said.A few days later, investigators said Rider called another manager at Dollar General, saying he wanted to give back some of the money. What happened to the rest?"When they were trying to get him to return the money, the statements were made that the money was given away to other people," Limani said.Police caught up with him on May 13. He is now awaiting his preliminary hearing on theft charges. KDKA-TV stopped by Rider's Jeannette home on Wednesday to speak to his family, but we were told to leave.
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

Commonwealth Judge Blocks PennDOT’s Bridge Tolling Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Commonwealth Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction that will temporarily block PennDOT’s plan to toll nine Pennsylvania bridges, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Marion Manor Senior Living center closing its doors

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in a Clearfield County senior living center have been notified they will need to find a new place to live by June 5. It’s been confirmed that the Marion Manor Senior Living center will be closing its doors, though the facility manager said he is unable to answer specific […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing Clarion Man

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Clarion has been located. Clarion-based State Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, who was reported missing has been found. A representative of PSP Clarion was unable to disclose any further information. Police began the search after...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Attempted side-by-side theft thwarted

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent attempted theft of a side-by-side was interrupted. According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, a suspected thief attempted to steal a side-by-side UTV on Spring Creek Road in Oil Creek Township of Crawford County. As the theft was in progress, the victim, a 47-year-old female, exited her residence. The suspect […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy