This morning, Freedom First Credit Union cut the ribbon on its new location in the Bonsack area of Roanoke County. The building used to be a SunTrust, but has since been revamped and renovated. The new Bonsack branch is the ninth for Freedom First Credit Union, making it one of the most visible financial institutions in the area. Freedom First CEO Paul Phillips on the location:

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO