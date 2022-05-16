ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Colombian rebels announce election ceasefire

By SCHNEYDER MENDOZA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijtUx_0fflriGx00
Graffiti reading "ELN Present" is seen on a house in Cucuta, Colombia near the border with Venezuela on May 2, 2022 /AFP/File

Colombia's last recognized rebel group on Monday announced a 10-day ceasefire to allow presidential elections this month to pass off peacefully.

Colombians head to the ballot box on May 29 for a first election round with leftist former guerrilla Gustavo Petro favored to win.

"We are declaring a ceasefire from 0:00 on May 25 until 24:00 on June 3, so that those that want to vote can do so in peace," the Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN) said in a statement.

The ceasefire would include a halt to actions against Colombia's security forces but the ELN added: "we reserve the right to defend ourselves if attacked."

Defense Minister Diego Molano, however, said the ELN's move was inspired purely by a wish to "position itself for future dialogue" with the new government.

"Security (in Colombia) is assured by the security forces," he insisted.

After the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace deal with the state in 2016, the ELN became the violence-ridden South American country's last rebel group.

Former president Juan Manuel Santos had been in negotiations with the ELN to also make peace but his right-wing successor Ivan Duque put an end to the talks following a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota claimed by the Marxist guerrillas that killed at least 20 people.

The ELN had also called a six-day truce in March during legislative elections and presidential primaries.

Formed in 1964 in the wake of the Cuban communist revolution, the ELN counts about 2,500 fighters and an extensive support network in urban centers, mostly on the border with Venezuela and along the Pacific coast.

It is largely funded through drug trafficking, and continues fighting over territory and resources in parts of Colombia with FARC dissidents, rightwing paramilitary forces and narco cartels.

Following the election, Petro is expected to face a run-off vote on June 19 against right-wing candidate Federico Gutierrez.

Petro was formerly a member of the 19th of April Movement (M-19), an urban left-wing nationalist guerrilla group that laid down arms in 1990.

After that he entered politics and served as mayor of Bogota from 2012 to 2015, before becoming a senator.

Petro has vowed to negotiate with rebels if elected president, whereas Gutierrez has promised a frontal assault against the ELN.

Colombia is the world's largest producer and exporter of cocaine.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Bolsonaro in renewed attack on voting system

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday renewed his attacks on the country's electronic voting system ahead of October elections in which he will face off against favorite Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro, lagging in opinion polls behind leftist ex-president Lula, has long sought to discredit the voting system in place since 1996, saying last year he would not recognize the election outcome unless the whole operation was replaced.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US eases some sanctions on Venezuela: official

The United States is easing some of its tough sanctions on Venezuela to encourage dialogue between President Nicolas Maduro's regime and its opponents, a senior official said Tuesday. After a political stalemate of three years that has seen economic and social conditions in Venezuela drastically deteriorate, Washington wants to encourage Maduro's regime to negotiate with his opponents.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

With a few dozen men, guerrilla group sows fear in Paraguay

With a few dozen fighters, the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) guerrilla group has held residents of a central province in a grip of fear for the past 14 years. It has long been dismissed by the government as a trifling group -- a kind of family affair -- but for the residents of Concepcion, a cattle-raising province, the EPP is no joke.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Venezuela#Afp File Colombia#Colombians#Eln#Defense#Farc#South American#Marxist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AFP

One of Mexico's poorest states decriminalizes abortion

Mexico's southern state of Guerrero on Tuesday decriminalized abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, becoming the eighth region in the conservative Latin American country to do so. Guerrero is among the poorest of Mexico's 32 states and women in some communities are forced to marry and become mothers from a young age.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

At the core of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine is the notion of sovereignty — and in particular, whether Ukraine deserves it. Ukrainians, and the vast majority of people and governments in the rest of the world, say it does. Russia, which invaded the country in late February in an attempt to overthrow its government and make it into a subservient vassal state, says it doesn’t. Apparently, U.S. Senator Rand Paul also believes Ukraine isn’t a state, based on this head-scratching exchange with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy