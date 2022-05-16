ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

One Man Killed, Another Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Wall in Miramar

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man was killed and another hospitalized after a car crashed into a wall in Miramar Monday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 1

Jack Sultan
4d ago

not surprised everybody in Broward county lately driving like it's their last days on Earth everybody needs to slow the flip down

Reply
2
Related
NBC Miami

Multiple Shootings, Crashes Possibly Linked Investigated in Broward

Authorities are investigating multiple reported shootings and crashes in Broward County Friday that may be linked. The incident is believed to have started with a shooting in the 4100 block of Northwest 88th Avenue in Coral Springs. The suspect in the shooting reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle but...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Charged After Driving Over 100 MPH in Deadly Miramar Crash

The man behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a deadly collision in Miramar is now behind bars. According to the arrest report, Oscar Penaranda was going 104 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone before crashing into a 2003 beige Toyota van about 8 p.m. on February 4 in the 11900 block of Miramar Parkway.
MIRAMAR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Reported Shooting Outside Homestead House

Police are investigating reports of a late night shooting Thursday outside a house in the city of Homestead. Officers responded to the scene near the 1700 block of West Mowry Drive just after 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Doorbell video from a home in the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman hospitalized Wednesday in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's deputies received the call before 4 p.m. near the 100 block of Southeast 12th Avenue. Parademics and deputies found the two victims at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, BSO...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Pair Arrested North Miami Beach Shooting That Left Victim Paralyzed From Neck Down

Two men are facing charges in connection with a February shooting in North Miami Beach that left a victim paralyzed from the neck down. Kevon Ladarius Jinks and Howard Hugh Solomon III, both 23, have been charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the Feb. 15 shooting, according to an arrest report.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Cyclist Critically Injured After Being Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 179th Street and 112th Avenue, where the unidentified cyclist was hit. The cyclist was transported to Jackson...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Infiniti#Miramar Police#Nbc
NBC Miami

2 Suspects in Custody After High-Speed Police Pursuit in South Florida

Two suspects were taken into custody after a high-speed police pursuit in South Florida Wednesday evening. The incident began just before 5 p.m. when a Broward Sheriff's Office aviation unit spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Orlando in unincorporated central Broward. Footage showed the black Dodge...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

BSO Detectives Look For Clues In Suspected Road Rage Shooting On I-75

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said it happened on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 5:05 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37 and when deputies arrived, they found two individuals who were shot inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman airlifted after falling off horse in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she fell off a horse in Southwest Ranches. According to Davie Fire Rescue, the 19-year-old victim may have suffered a head injury when she fell at an equestrian facility in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 178th Avenue, Thursday morning.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
NBC Miami

Ex-BSO Deputy Found Not Guilty of Punching Handcuffed Suspect

A fired Broward Sheriff’s deputy was found not guilty of punching a man handcuffed to a hospital bed while in custody. Six jurors took about 40 minutes to determine Jorge Sobrino acted within the law. Video from Sobrino’s body-worn camera showed him punching David O’Connell in the head at...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Partial Roof Collapse Damages Coin Laundry at Miami Strip Mall

A partial roof collapse damaged a coin laundry in a Miami strip mall early Friday after severe storms and heavy rain swept through the area. Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene of the EG2 Coin Laundry, located at 4731 West Flagler Street, after the collapse in the back of the business.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Death Investigation After Hit and Run Crash Near Hard Rock Casino

Police launched a death investigation after a body was found early Wednesday morning following a hit and run crash near the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood. Chopper footage was over the scene were the body was found along U.S. 441 southbound just north of the intersection with Stirling Road. A...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

School Bus Driver Accused Of Molesting 7-Year-Old Girl In Mami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A private Miami-Dade school bus driver was arrested after he was accused of molesting a seven-year-old girl. Marcelo Ortega, 67, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, and lewd and lascivious exhibition. On Tuesday, May 17th, the girl told her older sister that Ortega had parked the bus when they were alone, kissed her on the lips, touched her private area, and exposed himself. She said he then gave her some chips and mangoes. The sister contacted the bus company, Kiko and Kika Bus Transportation Services, and spoke to one of the owners,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy