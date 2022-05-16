One Man Killed, Another Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Wall in Miramar
One man was killed and another hospitalized after a car crashed into a wall in Miramar Monday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the...www.nbcmiami.com
not surprised everybody in Broward county lately driving like it's their last days on Earth everybody needs to slow the flip down
