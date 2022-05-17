City Council Adopts Resolution Calling For Public Fund Supporting Local Reproductive Health Organizations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council on Monday night adopted a resolution calling on Mayor Brandon Scott and the council to create a public fund supporting local reproductive health organizations.

City Councilmembers Zeke Cohen (District 1) and Phylicia Porter (District 10) introduced the legislation.

Following the publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision declaring abortion rights are protected under the 14th Amendment, the city can “be a national leader in the fight to preserve the right to an abortion,” the lawmakers said in a joint release on Monday morning.

“The outcry from women across the nation & Baltimore City is a testament to the power local of community organizing efforts & reproductive healthcare protections for all women. Resources such as these are tangible reminders that local government should respond to the needs of the people—prioritizing Healthcare as a human right, not a privilege for a few” said Porter, one of four women on the council.

The council resolution also requests Gov. Larry Hogan release $3.5 million set aside to pay train medical professionals other than physicians to perform abortions.

“Baltimore will not back down in our commitment to reproductive rights,” said Cohen. “Our city will not allow the Supreme Court to take away voice and choice from the most vulnerable Americans.”

Prior to the meeting, Scott released a statement signaling he’s in favor of the measure.

“I wholeheartedly support the Council’s desire to protect women’s reproductive autonomy and ensure safe abortion access,” he said. “My Administration will do everything we can to uphold these fundamental rights.”

On Saturday, abortion rights supporters held hundreds marches and rallies across the country .

The Baltimore Abortion Fund, a nonprofit providing financial assistance and support services for people receiving abortions in Maryland, said the resolution comes at a “moment of crisis.”

“We know the future is far from certain, but we feel ready to take it on with the strength of this city and community behind us, said spokesperson Porsha Pinder. “BAF will continue to fight for a world where abortion isn’t just legal – it’s accessible, affordable, and destigmatized for all.”

Cohen and Porter are scheduled to hold a news conference on the resolution at 4 p.m. at City Hall.