Baltimore, MD

City Council Adopts Resolution Calling For Public Fund Supporting Local Reproductive Health Organizations

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council on Monday night adopted a resolution calling on Mayor Brandon Scott and the council to create a public fund supporting local reproductive health organizations.

City Councilmembers Zeke Cohen (District 1) and Phylicia Porter (District 10) introduced the legislation.

Following the publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision declaring abortion rights are protected under the 14th Amendment, the city can “be a national leader in the fight to preserve the right to an abortion,” the lawmakers said in a joint release on Monday morning.

“The outcry from women across the nation & Baltimore City is a testament to the power local of community organizing efforts & reproductive healthcare protections for all women. Resources such as these are tangible reminders that local government should respond to the needs of the people—prioritizing Healthcare as a human right, not a privilege for a few” said Porter, one of four women on the council.

The council resolution also requests Gov. Larry Hogan release $3.5 million set aside to pay train medical professionals other than physicians to perform abortions.

“Baltimore will not back down in our commitment to reproductive rights,” said Cohen. “Our city will not allow the Supreme Court to take away voice and choice from the most vulnerable Americans.”

Prior to the meeting, Scott released a statement signaling he’s in favor of the measure.

“I wholeheartedly support the Council’s desire to protect women’s reproductive autonomy and ensure safe abortion access,” he said. “My Administration will do everything we can to uphold these fundamental rights.”

On Saturday, abortion rights supporters held hundreds marches and rallies across the country .

The Baltimore Abortion Fund, a nonprofit providing financial assistance and support services for people receiving abortions in Maryland, said the resolution comes at a “moment of crisis.”

“We know the future is far from certain, but we feel ready to take it on with the strength of this city and community behind us, said spokesperson Porsha Pinder. “BAF will continue to fight for a world where abortion isn’t just legal – it’s accessible, affordable, and destigmatized for all.”

Cohen and Porter are scheduled to hold a news conference on the resolution at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools May Require Mandatory Masks If COVID Cases Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting in Anne Arundel County, Superintendent George Arlotto brought forth a recommendation supported by him and the County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.    The recommendation states that if any school has a COVID rate of 5% or higher, then students and staff will be asked to wear a mask and test at home.  COVID-19 rates rising. Anne Arundel County Public Schools saw 11 outbreaks at schools in the past week in a county where cases have tripled in the past month. This recommendation is designed to keep more children in schools.    In a statement, the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick Co. Furniture Sellers Charged With Violating Consumer Protection Act, Frosh Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Frederick County furniture sellers have been charged with violating the Consumer Protection Act after they allegedly took deposits on orders and failed to deliver goods, sometimes changing the name of their company to claim they didn’t owe customers a refund, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said. “Taking deposits for goods, failing to deliver the goods, and refusing to provide owed refunds are all violations of Maryland’s consumer protection laws,” said Frosh. “We are seeking relief for consumers who didn’t receive their furniture, and we have gotten an order from the court that will stop the Defendants from...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Biden Implements Crisis Plan For Baby Formula Shortage As Baltimore Mothers Struggle To Feed Kids

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden is addressing the baby formula shortage by invoking the Defense Production Act. His decision to address the shortage comes as Baltimore parents are scrambling to find the specific formulas their children need. “As a parent and a grandparent, I know just how stressful that is,” Biden said. The shortage has impacted stores across the country. More than 40% of the top-selling formulas are out of stock after manufacturer Abbott was forced to close down a plant linked to several infant hospitalizations, including two deaths. “It is so hard to find baby formula . . . I have to call...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crisis Inside The Classroom: Baltimore County Teachers Rally, Demand Change

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday. Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues. This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms. “Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said. A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Exhibit Focuses On Maryland’s Ties To The Civil Rights Movement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — America is once again facing a racial reckoning after a mass shooting this past weekend in Buffalo, New York. The attack against a predominantly Black community is being investigated as a hate crime. As that tragedy is being investigated, a Baltimore museum is preparing to open a new exhibit that focuses on the continued fight for civil rights. The Maryland Center for History and Culture on Park Avenue in Baltimore has a mission to educate a new generation. Allison Tollman told WJZ that the new exhibit will highlight Maryland’s contributions to the struggle for equality. “The Civil Rights was generational and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Developer Looks To Round Out Lexington Market With Short-Term Vendors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s iconic Lexington Market is looking for short-term vendors to fill its kiosk and pop-up spaces when its renovation is completed this fall. The 240-year-old market is in the midst of a $45 million endeavor to reimagine and breathe new life into the historic market, which has been a fixture of Baltimore since it first opened for business back in 1782. Besides welcoming new long-term vendors, the market is seeking merchants who want to rent a dozen new kiosk spaces. The application window for those spaces is open from Thursday through June 20. Specifically, the developer and organizers are looking...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Some Documents In Marilyn Mosby Case Will Be Unsealed, Federal Judge Rules

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge has unsealed four documents in Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s perjury case but ordered others remain out of public view. In response to a request from The Daily Record, The Baltimore Sun and The Baltimore Banner, Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby’s order filed Thursday makes public four documents containing “non-privileged, pre-trial correspondence between counsel” in Mosby’s case. Mosby’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, consented to making the documents public, Griggsby wrote. Judge to unseal some documents in federal case against Marilyn Mosby, keeps others under seal in new order @wjz pic.twitter.com/Wo26VzJIbJ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 19, 2022 But Griggsby declined to unseal other documents, saying the materials could potentially jeopardize the defense’s strategy. The city’s top prosecutor is set to go to trial in September on charges of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application Prosecutors allege Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications for two Florida properties. Mosby has pleaded not guilty to all four counts. She has vowed to clear her name of the allegations, which her defense has characterized as being “politically motivated.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID Outbreaks At Baltimore-Area Schools Raises Concerns For Parents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As schools across Maryland deal with increasing COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, it’s raising concerns for parents. In Baltimore County from May 7–13, 23 schools reported an outbreak among students and staff. Now, Fort Garrison Elementary School in Pikesville is experiencing one.  WJZ obtained a letter to families from the Fort Garrison School Principal, Dr. Hope Baier, who says 5% of the school’s students and staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.  “I feel very unsafe sending my child to school,” said Alissa Abramson-Densky, whose third-grade daughter has asthma.  Abramson-Densky is hoping the school will bring a mandate...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dr. Fauci Urges UMD Baltimore Graduates To ‘Live A Life Of Service’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The future is bright for hundreds of students at the University of Maryland Baltimore who graduated on Thursday. After two years of online celebrations, the graduations at the University of Maryland Baltimore graduations have returned to in-person ceremonies. At the height of the pandemic, some of these students stepped up and volunteered at vaccination clinics. Their graduation speaker, one of the leading voice in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci told graduates to never stop learning. Dr. Fauci told graduates to live a life of service and integrity and to expect the unexpected. “You are at a period in your lives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Park Heights “Renaissance Row” Apartment Building Opens With New Affordable Housing Units

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new apartment building that is part of a neighborhood revitalization effort opened up to the Park Heights community on Thursday.  Property developer Pennrose, city and state officials, and the non-profit group Park Heights Renaissance cut the ribbon on the Renaissance Row apartment building after two years of construction. It brings 84 new affordable housing units and 2,300 square feet of office space to the area.  “This is what we need to move the needle on redevelopment efforts in Park Heights,” said Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of Parks Heights Renaissance.  The development is a significant step for the neighborhood, which has...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

