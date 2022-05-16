Wellsboro Area Vacation Bible School Presents Jerusalem Marketplace

Pictured L to R: Troy Lions Club members: Dave Schucker, Tracy Birmingham, Ed Sjoblom, Mark Grammes, Jessica and Joel Sentyz and Doug Ulkins. The Troy Lions Club with help from the Case Foundation replaced the worn benches in front of the Troy Borough Hall. The two benches had seen better days and were estimated to be around 50 years old. The old and new benches are in memory of Sam Canedy and Grant Palmer, past Troy Lions Club presidents. In this fast paced world everyone at some point needs to relax and take a break. So if you are in the town of Troy, stop by and enjoy the new benches.
