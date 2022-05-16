Wellsboro Area Vacation Bible School Presents Jerusalem Marketplace

The following estate sale is at 678 Heller Ave in Williamsport. This location is just one block east of Rose Street and between the streets of Aubrey Pl and Aubrey Ct. You may want to park out on Rose as there is only parking for one car at each of the 6 homes on this block. We must also let you know that Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court are very narrow roads and parking on those streets will constrict the flow of traffic to the various streets back on these two streets. Please do not park on Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court or try to park at the home of the sale. More than likely you will be trapped if you do. We cannot provide traffic control and can only suggest you should walk the one block back to Heller Avenue to tour the sale home. This sale will be held May 19-20 from 9am-4pm daily. If we are open on Saturday it will be for cleanup only. We may choose to open early because of lines. We can only let about 20 people in the home at any one time, so we will be limiting access to 20 initially and then allowing one to enter when someone leaves. Sorry, but the home is packed with 90 years of items and space is limited!

