Wellsboro, PA

Wellsboro Area Vacation Bible School Presents Jerusalem Marketplace

thehomepagenetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wellsboro Area Vacation Bible School will return to The Green in Wellsboro Monday through Friday, June 20 through June 24, from 6pm to 8pm each night. Jerusalem Marketplace is free...

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

thehomepagenetwork.com

Cass and the Bailout Crew to perform at Rialto Friday

CANTON — Cass and the Bailout Crew will perform at the Rialto Theatre in Canton on Friday, May 20. Cass and The Bailout Crew is an original roots rock band from Williamsport. The group was formed in late 2019 by lead singer Cass Chatham, who likes to sing in a dynamic range with growling vocals.
CANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

A glimpse of life underwater On the Pennsylvania Road

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A love of fishing led a photographer from Lycoming County to do a lot more than casting and reeling them in. He's found a way to give all of us a glimpse into life under the surface of the rivers and streams in central Pennsylvania. Jon...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Troy Lions Club, Case Foundation replace benches

Pictured L to R: Troy Lions Club members: Dave Schucker, Tracy Birmingham, Ed Sjoblom, Mark Grammes, Jessica and Joel Sentyz and Doug Ulkins. The Troy Lions Club with help from the Case Foundation replaced the worn benches in front of the Troy Borough Hall. The two benches had seen better days and were estimated to be around 50 years old. The old and new benches are in memory of Sam Canedy and Grant Palmer, past Troy Lions Club presidents. In this fast paced world everyone at some point needs to relax and take a break. So if you are in the town of Troy, stop by and enjoy the new benches.
TROY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Heart of Tioga 2nd Annual Golf Tournament May 23rd

Heart of Tioga is hosting their second annual golf tournament on Monday, May 23rd at the Tyoga Golf Course in Wellsboro. There is a shotgun start at 1:00 pm, with sign-up from noon until 12:45. Following the tournament, there will be a picnic supper. Heart of Tioga is the only...
WELLSBORO, PA
City
Wellsboro, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
thehomepagenetwork.com

Down On the Farm: Meet the Metzlers

Do you ever wonder how your food gets from the farm to your table? On Home Page Extras, “Down on the Farm” will give insight into where our food comes from and what farming looks like today. Technology has developed and changed the way we have farmed in the past. However, even though technology makes specific processes more efficient, it does not take away from the hard work that farmers must accomplish daily. Farming in the 21st century uses a lot of technology, creativity, hard work, and diversity.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Recycle old appliances and get a rebate from PPL

Montoursville, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities is ready to help everyone with their spring cleaning by hosting a small appliance recycling event in Lycoming County. The public can drop off their appliances on Saturday, May 21 at the PPL Electric Service Center, 4810 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted items include old room air conditioners and dehumidifiers that are in working condition.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport, PA - Estate Sale Awesome 90 Year Accumulation

The following estate sale is at 678 Heller Ave in Williamsport. This location is just one block east of Rose Street and between the streets of Aubrey Pl and Aubrey Ct. You may want to park out on Rose as there is only parking for one car at each of the 6 homes on this block. We must also let you know that Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court are very narrow roads and parking on those streets will constrict the flow of traffic to the various streets back on these two streets. Please do not park on Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court or try to park at the home of the sale. More than likely you will be trapped if you do. We cannot provide traffic control and can only suggest you should walk the one block back to Heller Avenue to tour the sale home. This sale will be held May 19-20 from 9am-4pm daily. If we are open on Saturday it will be for cleanup only. We may choose to open early because of lines. We can only let about 20 people in the home at any one time, so we will be limiting access to 20 initially and then allowing one to enter when someone leaves. Sorry, but the home is packed with 90 years of items and space is limited!
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Jesus
Jesus
Newswatch 16

New hospital ready to open in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — On Tuesday, Lehigh Valley Health Network officials and community leaders cut the ribbon on the new hospital in Dickson City. The campus on Main Street will offer emergency and outpatient services. "Right here, with easy access to Interstate 81, you'll find world-class care backed by...
DICKSON CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Glock, 16 rounds of ammunition discovered on school property

Milton, Pa. — A Milton student brought a gun and ammunition to school, according to police and school officials. Authorities were notified Monday a juvenile was in possession of a weapon on school property, according to a release from Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy S. Keegan and Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer. Authorities located a Glock and 16 rounds of ammunition, police said.
MILTON, PA
#Volunteers#Bible#Easter#The Green In Wellsboro#Jerusalem Marketplace#Vbs
WBRE

Lycoming County victim scammed out of $91K

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Woodward Township lost over $91,000 to scammers between November 2021 and May 2022. Authorities say that a 69-year-old woman was contacted by unknown scammers who told her that she had $2.5 million in an account. The scammers then told her that […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
WETM 18 News

Tioga County Pa. man arrested for knife attack

TIOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Millerton Pa. man has been arrested after an argument led to him cutting another man, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Bryan Talada, 30, was arrested for an incident that occurred on May 17, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, Talada got into a verbal argument […]
MILLERTON, PA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Times Leader

Police: Man recorded up woman’s dress inside store

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Surveillance cameras inside Walmart Supercenter recorded a man kneeling next to a woman secretly using his cell phone to record up her dress, according to court records. John Edwin Chimbay Lucero, 23, of Mahanoy City, was then recorded reviewing the videos as the woman notified store...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Planned closure of intersection to impact traffic in Loyalsock Township Friday

Loyalsock Township, Pa. -- A traffic disruption is expected in Loyalsock Township this Friday, May 20, according to a media release from Lycoming County. Motorists who frequently use the intersection of Sheridan Street and River Avenue in Loyalsock Township are strongly encouraged to travel a different route on Friday, May 20, from 7 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

One Man Murdered in Sunbury, Manhunt Underway for Shooter

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police say one person has been killed and a wide range of local, state and federal authorities from throughout the region are searching for an armed suspect on the loose. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Kareem Jakes of Sunbury. The Northumberland County Coroner’s office...
SUNBURY, PA

