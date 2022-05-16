Amber Heard testifies her role in 'Aquaman 2' was reduced after Johnny Depp's attorney called her abuse claims a 'hoax'

Legal experts have revealed why Johnny Depp's team fist-pumped when Amber Heard mentioned British supermodel Kate Moss during his $50m defamation lawsuit trial.According to the New York Post, a source close to Depp confirmed that the gesture by attorney Benjamin Chew in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom was a "celebratory acknowledgment.""Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny's that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn't be further from the truth," said the source, which seemed to be a reference to Moss' potential to help Depp's case.The experts said that Heard mentioning Moss on the stand could give her ex-husband's...
