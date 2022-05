ABC has announced Celebrity Jeopardy and Mayim Bialik is expected to host the show. The network rolled out a release touting the expansion along with a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune program as well. When Ken Jennings and Bialik were named co-hosts of the show after that extensive search last year, a lot of people wondered how the creative team would address the tandem. Both presenters have had their supporters. But, it seemed clear from the outset that there was a plan for Bialik to have her own spinoff to helm. While the press release does not name her as the host, connecting the dots between the two would be easy to do. ABC will deliver more information when the time comes, but it would be a big win for the former Big Bang Theory star.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO