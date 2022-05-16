Karen Burchfield, 78, of Panora

The Panorama School Board recently approved a sharing agreement with one of their employees. The Panorama Board of Education and the Orient Macksburg Board of Education approved an agreement at their special meeting held on Monday to share the services of Superintendent Shawn Holloway. Holloway says that this agreement is something he has been working towards for awhile and has made known to the school board. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that this is a win-win for both districts.

MACKSBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO