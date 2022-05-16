Karen Burchfield, 78, of Panora

A Celebration of Life for Marissa Ruffolo, 28, of Ankeny , will Be Held At A Later Date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Lori Ann Smith, age 57, of Coon Rapids, will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:30 am at the American Legion Building in Coon Rapids. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Orange Township Cemetery in rural Coon Rapids.
Funeral Services for Janet Ann Block, age 86, of Lake City, will be. 10:30am on Monday at the Lake City Union Church. Burial will take place. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rockwell City, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Lampe and...
Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements for Mary Lou Cory-Meyers, 83, of Jefferson. Medical Center. Services are pending at this time. She is survived by her daughter. Shari Scott (Kevin) of Chesapeake , Virginia; sons, Scott Pavlik of Ellington,. Missouri, Shawn Pavlik (Laura) of Indianola, and...
The 2022 RVTV Route has been released, which includes a stop in Stuart on Thursday, September 8th. RVTV celebrates the annual Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling around the state throughout the week and ending up in Iowa City or Ames on the Saturday of the game. Stops this year include Altoona, Monroe, Albia, before visiting Stuart followed by Indianola then Iowa City. The annual RVTV tour begins this year on September 5th.
The Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be coming to Perry in June and is looking for those who may need assistance with home repairs in the community. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
As the current school year comes to a close for Greene County, one administrator is calling it a career. Scott Johnson started his educational career in 1989 as a seventh grade and high school science teacher at Clarke-Osceola. He then taught seventh grade math at Norwalk before becoming the 7th-12th grade principal at Alta. Johnson transitioned as the middle school principal for then Jefferson-Scranton for seven years and finally has served as the elementary principal for the last 11 years.
The Panorama School Board recently approved a sharing agreement with one of their employees. The Panorama Board of Education and the Orient Macksburg Board of Education approved an agreement at their special meeting held on Monday to share the services of Superintendent Shawn Holloway. Holloway says that this agreement is something he has been working towards for awhile and has made known to the school board. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that this is a win-win for both districts.
With the warmer months of the year upon us the City of Perry will now be spraying weekly for mosquitos. The City announced that they will be spraying for mosquitos every Thursday evening and if the weather is bad it will then take place on Friday or Saturday evenings. Perry Public Works Director Jack Butler says people should be aware of things around their homes that may be holding water.
12:07pm: A deputy responded to the Rippey baseball field for an open 911 line. The deputy searched the area and did not find anything of concern. 1:58pm: A deputy investigated a theft complaint in the 200 blk of Cartwright Street in Rippey. 2:09pm: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department...
Thursday night’s home opening varsity baseball game resulted in Greene County winning 8-7 in nine innings over Carroll High at Allensworth Field in Jefferson. Coach Matt Paulsen called the victory “An incredibly gutsy win by our team. All of the guys in the lineup and in the dugout stepped up and played their role in helping us get the win. I am beyond proud of this team and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season will bring.”
If you enjoy eating morel mushrooms, all across Iowa the fungi have been plentiful. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio how Greene County has fared when it comes to hunting for morel mushrooms. “There are plenty of morel hunters out right now, myself included. It’s been...
10:03am: Linda Cherryholmes reported a Barking Dog in the 400 Block of North Pinet Street. The officer spoke to the owner and learned an electrician was working at the residence, so the animal was placed outside. The owner advised they would fix the issue. 10:57am: Home State Bank reported issues...
National Police Week continues to put the focus on who serves to protect their local communities. Stuart Police Sergeant Katie Guisinger says she has been with the department for five years and giving back to the community keeps her going. “Just enhance the community, whether it’s be programs with children...
Residents of Dallas Center will have the opportunity to get rid of plenty of their unwanted items around the home this weekend. Dallas Center will be hosting the “Big Garbage Day” this Saturday and allows for the pickup of as many unwanted items from the curb which can include couches, chairs, bicycles and cabinets among other unwanted items.
