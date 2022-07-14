ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN computer predicts best/worst teams in college football this season

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTAsW_0ffg1yXF00

The 2022 college football season will be here before you know it. Which teams will be the best and the worst in the country this fall?

ESPN's computer prediction system, Football Power Index, went about making its picks for just that as we head into the summer preseason.

The worst team in college football

According to FPI, the worst team in college football this season will be the New Mexico State Aggies.

FPI projects the Aggies will go 3-9 this season, which on the face of it doesn't seem like the record for the nation's worst team.

Seven other teams are projected to have worse records than New Mexico State, though FPI still ranked this as the worst team in the country.

Last season, the Aggies went 2-10 with wins over South Carolina State and UMass. Head coach Doug Martin was fired after nine years and the school tabbed Jerry Kill as his replacement.

He inherits a schedule that includes two road games against Big Ten teams in Minnesota and Wisconsin and a late season trip to SEC East team Missouri.

The best team in college football

Speaking of the SEC, that conference is predictably the home of the ESPN computer's projected best team in college football this season: the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is the reigning SEC champion and boasts the consensus No. 1 roster in the nation, especially after signing a class of blue-chip transfer players.

Wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, cornerback Eli Ricks, and offensive tackle Tyler Steen round out the Crimson Tide's transfer class.

FPI gives the Crimson Tide an 86.7 percent chance to win the SEC West, a 49.3 percent chance to win the conference, a 79.5 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff, and best shot (30.0%) at winning the national championship.

( h/t ESPN Football Power Index )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 13

Related
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
ClutchPoints

The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1

A good NFL logo goes a long way toward creating a recognizable brand. A team’s icons should not only be appealing to the eye but also showcase its history and identity. The NFL is home to some of the most iconic teams in all of sports. With how well-known these clubs are, some of these […] The post The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Kill
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

UNC Basketball loses No. 1 recruit to a surprise school

UNC Basketball lost the national championship game and now lost one of their top recruits to a surprising team. After blowing a 15-point lead in the national championship game against Kansas, the UNC Tar Heels have suffered yet another loss, this time in recruiting. No. 1 2023 basketball recruit GG...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
brownsnation.com

Baker Mayfield Looks To Have Landed Another Sponsorship

After the Cleveland Browns finally traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, it seems very unlikely that he will be welcome ever again in Northeast Ohio. However, it seems like Mayfield’s new market has already embraced him. It started during his introductory press conference when...
CLEVELAND, OH
HBCU Gameday

Deion Sanders will donate half of salary to finish football facility

Deion Sanders has pledged half of his $300,000 salary to expedite the remodeling of the football operations facility at Jackson State University. He wants the construction to be finished in time for fall camp so the players can enjoy the facility this season. Football camp begins on August 5. Sanders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football Season#Computer#American Football#Football Power Index#Fpi#Umass#Sec
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-coach sounds off on QB amid ‘immature’ narrative

On the heels of his recent trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield’s former coach speaks out on the quarterback. Freddie Kitchens, who was at one time Mayfield’s head coach during his time with the Cleveland Browns, recently spoke about the quarterback. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens spoke about Mayfield’s passion for the game of football. He said “I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It’s not necessarily a detriment.”
NFL
HBCU Gameday

Deion Sanders says HBCU football powers have ‘a decision’ to make

Deion Sanders hasn’t been afraid to shake things up in HBCU football since he took over as Jackson State head football coach, and that trend continues. While Jackson State hosted an HBCU showcase for the XFL, Sanders was interviewed on ESPN. He was asked about the impact of re-alignment amongst the Power Five conferences in college football on HBCU football. Sanders stated that he thinks it will have a direct impact.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from a prospect out of the Sunshine State in the class of 2023. Sanford (Fla.) Lake Howell High School right-handed pitcher Chance Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Saturday evening. Fitzgerald was previously committed to...
SANFORD, FL
On3.com

4-star shooting guard Taison Chatman announces final five schools

Class of 2023 four-star shooting guard Taison Chatman tells On3 he’s down to five schools — Minnesota, Virginia, Kansas, Xavier, and Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 prospect out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace also received offers from UConn, Louisville, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Iowa, Texas, LSU, and others. As of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
492
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy