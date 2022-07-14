ESPN computer predicts best/worst teams in college football this season

The 2022 college football season will be here before you know it. Which teams will be the best and the worst in the country this fall?

ESPN's computer prediction system, Football Power Index, went about making its picks for just that as we head into the summer preseason.

The worst team in college football

According to FPI, the worst team in college football this season will be the New Mexico State Aggies.

FPI projects the Aggies will go 3-9 this season, which on the face of it doesn't seem like the record for the nation's worst team.

Seven other teams are projected to have worse records than New Mexico State, though FPI still ranked this as the worst team in the country.

Last season, the Aggies went 2-10 with wins over South Carolina State and UMass. Head coach Doug Martin was fired after nine years and the school tabbed Jerry Kill as his replacement.

He inherits a schedule that includes two road games against Big Ten teams in Minnesota and Wisconsin and a late season trip to SEC East team Missouri.

The best team in college football

Speaking of the SEC, that conference is predictably the home of the ESPN computer's projected best team in college football this season: the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is the reigning SEC champion and boasts the consensus No. 1 roster in the nation, especially after signing a class of blue-chip transfer players.

Wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, cornerback Eli Ricks, and offensive tackle Tyler Steen round out the Crimson Tide's transfer class.

FPI gives the Crimson Tide an 86.7 percent chance to win the SEC West, a 49.3 percent chance to win the conference, a 79.5 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff, and best shot (30.0%) at winning the national championship.

( h/t ESPN Football Power Index )

