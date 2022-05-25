What are the Quordle answers today?

Since the release of Quordle , a spinoff of the viral online game Wordle , players have put their skills to the test, as they can now find the answer to four different puzzles everyday.

Compared to Wordle, which was purchased by The New York Times last January, the goal and format of Quordle remain the same. Players can guess five-letter words, and after each guess, the tiles will turn green, yellow, or grey to show if they have entered the correct letters to the puzzle.

However, in Quordle, players have to guess four five-letter words at the same time in order to win. They have nine tries to answer all four words correctly. So, when you type in a guess, you’re guessing a word for all of the four, different word puzzles.

A new Quordle game will be available to players every day, just like Wordle. So what’s the correct words for today’s Quordle, game #121

Spoilers for game 121 below:

The answers are: ALLAY, CRUST, QUITE, and CLICK.

On social media, many Quordle players have expressed how challenging they thought the puzzle was.

“Not bad for a tough one, but could’ve been better,” while another said: “Another tough one!”

Other players were pleased with how they did on the game.

“Woot! Proud of this one!,” one wrote

“Yay lucky me!!,” another said.