Johnny Depp v Amber Heard live - defamation trial reaches its final stages

By Becca Monaghan
 4 days ago

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has reached its fifth and final stages in Fairfax, Virginia. Court proceedings will return on Monday 16 May at 2pm after a week-long hiatus.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million (£40 million) for insinuating he had abused her in a 2018 Washington Post article. Despite not explicitly naming the actor, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. Depp’s legal team argued the op-ed contained a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false."

Heard titled the 2018 piece: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”, writing that "like many women", she had been subject to sexual assault and harassment.

"But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim," Heard said.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added.

On Monday, Heard will continue to give testimony and has previously spoken about the pair's troubled relationship and graphic allegations against Depp.

According to Law & Crime , Depp will also be called back to the stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship with in the 1990s.

Here is a rundown of some of the allegations that have been made.

What Johnny Depp has said about Amber Heard:

Read in detail here .

  • Audio of Heard admitting to hitting Depp: Heard and Depp argued about a physical altercation on the recording. Heard said she had hit him but didn't "deck" him, calling the actor a "baby" and telling him to "grow up".
  • Finger injury in Australia fight: Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle at him that severed his finger.
  • Photo of feces on Depp’s bed: Depp described the "grotesque" incident of seeing a photograph of feces on his bed days after a fight with Heard.
  • Heard’s drinking and drug use: Depp testified about Heard’s drinking and drug use, at one point claiming she would drink two bottles of wine a night.
  • Heard pushes Depp to "tell the world" he's a victim of domestic violence: In the recording Heard is heard saying: “Tell them, I, Johnny Depp, I’m a victim of domestic abuse ... and see how many people believe or side with you.”

What Amber Heard has said about Johnny Depp:

Read in detail here .

  • Allegedly being sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle: "I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel anything," she told the court. "I looked around and I saw so much broken glass. ... I just remember thinking ‘, Please God, please. I hope it’s not broken.'”
  • Claims that Depp sexually assaulted her while searching for his cocaine: Heard accused Depp of performing a "cavity search" for cocaine during a trip away.
  • Depp's jealousy affected Heard's career: Heard said Depp made her feel "dirty" about her acting career and accused her of having affairs with some of her co-stars.
  • Heard thought Depp was going to "kill her" during a physical altercation: Heard told the court about an alleged fight, saying: "I thought, ‘This is how I die, he’s going to kill me now. He’s going to kill me and he won’t even have realised it.’ I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream and I couldn’t scream.”
  • Depp's drug abuse: Heard's testimony included several mentions of what she says was his drug and alcohol use.

Follow for the latest updates:

"This is my face after Johnny threw a phone at it" – 16:30

The court was shown a series of photographs of Heard's face in "different lighting" after Depp allegedly threw a phone at her. Jurors were also shown a business card left by police officers.

She said her friend took the photos "to protect me, because the cops were coming, and we weren't sure what was going to happen."

Heard added: "We didn't know what Johnny was going to do, so [her friend] wanted to protect me."

When asked why she did not cooperate with officers, Heard said she wanted to protect Depp.

"I didn't want him to be in trouble," she said. "I didn't want the world to know."


Heard refuted much of Nurse Erin Falati's notes – 16:10

Heard was shown notes taken by Nurse Erin Falati and denied much of what she wrote.

Heard said she has never been diagnosed with an eating disorder, bipolar disorder, or codependency issues. She said she now realises the relationship with Depp was co-dependent.

She added that she has not been addicted to any substances.


Elon Musk at the Met Gala – 16:00

Heard said there was no physical contact with Depp between 21 April and 21 May 2016.

Heard said she was "stood up" at the 2016 Met Gala when she and Depp were invited as Ralph Lauren's guests. She said he "hadn't turned up to the fitting" the month before.

"I walked the red carpet myself, with a member of Ralph Lauren's team," Heard said, adding: "I sat on my own, next to an empty setting... Johnny had stood me up on the red carpet."

She recalled seeing Elon Musk ahead of her in the line who she said she didn't initially recognise. Heard said it was the first time the pair had spoken and described him as a "really nice gentleman."

Heard said she and Musk later struck up a friendship.


Heard said the fecal matter was Depp's teacup Yorkie – 15:30

The actress said Depp’s dog, who had bowel issues from ingesting weed as a puppy, was responsible for the fecal matter in the couple's bed.

Heard was adamant she did not do it, saying she was not in a pranking mood, having been attacked by her husband on her 30th birthday.

She said: "First of all, I don't think that's funny," she said. "I don't know what grown woman does... I also wasn't in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart."


Heard's 30th birthday – 15:25

Heard said Depp threw a champagne bottle at her and claimed he had thrown her phone out the window. She said she retaliated by throwing his out the window as well.

She said: "I remember being exhausted and crying and throwing in the towel if you will," she said. "I remember saying, 'Can we not fight like this? Please? Just don't leave. It's my birthday. Let's just call couch, let's call a truce.'"

Heard previously explained that the pair used the word "couch" to call a truce on their disputes.


Heard testifie about Depp's self-harm and vomiting in his sleep – 15:15

The court was played a recording of a dispute between Heard and Depp, in which Depp can be heard seeming to wretch. Heard told the court she would put him on his side because he regularly "vomits in his sleep."

"I was in the habit of turning him on his side so he didn't asphyxiate," Heard said. "At one time when I was doing that, he swung at me."

The actress said she saw Depp self-harm with his knife and put cigarettes out on himself. She said he would sometimes disappear on benders for days.

She said: "He would often cut his arms, or hold a knife to his chest. Cut his arms, superficially at first. Put cigarettes out on his face... He once did it right in front of me, screaming in my face as he put the cigarette out on his cheek."


'NO FUN FOR JD' – 15:05

Heard said she discovered a folder on Depp's laptop called "NO FUN FOR JD."

She said it contained photographs of her from press events and red carpets "of what he thought were inappropriate images of me with side boob, cleavage... that kind of thing."


