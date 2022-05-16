ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris leads high-level US team to meet new UAE leader

By Giuseppe CACACE, KEVIN LAMARQUE, -
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the UAE /Ministry of Presidential Affairs - Abu Dhabi/AFP

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led a high-level delegation to meet the United Arab Emirates' new president, who takes over after his half-brother's death, following months of strained ties between Washington and the oil-rich Gulf state.

Harris, whose team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns, headed the strongest delegation to visit UAE since President Joe Biden took office last year.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan or "MBZ", for years the de facto ruler, was chosen as president on Saturday, a day after the death of his long-ailing half-brother, former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

Harris said the UAE was a "friend and partner", as she congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election and expressed Washington's condolences.

"We are here as a delegation... to reaffirm the shared commitment we have to security and prosperity in this region, and also how the American people have benefited from this relationship in terms of security and prosperity," Harris said.

World leaders have flocked to Abu Dhabi to pay their respects, demonstrating the rising prominence of the major oil exporter after the decline of some of the Middle East's traditional powers.

A billboard displays the portrait of late UAE's president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the Emirate of Dubai on May 14, 2022, as the oil-rich Gulf state observes a period of mourning /AFP/File

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Abu Dhabi to offer his condolences.

The high-level US visit appears intended to repair a relationship that has deteriorated since Biden replaced Donald Trump in the White House in January 2021.

Ties have soured over issues including Abu Dhabi's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Washington's reopening of nuclear talks with Iran, long accused by Gulf states of creating regional chaos.

Yousef al-Otaiba, the Emirati ambassador to the US, admitted in March that relations were going through a "stress test".

- 'Close cooperation' -

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of Vice President Harris /POOL/AFP

Blinken, who arrived in Abu Dhabi early Monday morning ahead of the delegation, offered his "warm congratulations" to Sheikh Mohamed on becoming president.

"He will carry on the legacy of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. I look forward to continuing our two peoples' close cooperation," Blinken tweeted on Sunday.

John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, and Brett McGurk, the National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, were also in the US team.

The UAE hosts US troops and has been a strategic partner to Washington for decades, but it has recently also grown closer to Russia economically and politically.

After a period of cosier ties under Trump, Biden shifted to a tougher stance on human rights and arms deals.

Relations were further strained when the UAE abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution demanding a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.

Abu Dhabi has also shown no interest in increasing oil production after prices were sent sky-rocketing by the Russian invasion.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inspects the open cockpit of an F-35 Lightning II multirole combat aircraft during the 2021 Dubai Airshow in the Gulf emirate on November 14, 2021 /AFP/File

It has repeatedly urged Washington to "support re-designating" Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels as a "foreign terrorist organisation" -- a label imposed by Trump but rescinded by the Biden administration.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led military coalition that has been fighting for Yemen's internationally recognised government in a civil war against the Huthis since 2015.

In December, the UAE threatened to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions set by Washington.

In January, three oil workers were killed in a Huthi drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi. US forces based there fired Patriot interceptors to help thwart a further attack.

AFP

US backs Nordic NATO bids, Ukraine tries Russian for war crime

US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Finland and Sweden on Thursday to discuss their NATO membership bids, while Ukraine said no military option was left to rescue the soldiers still inside a steel plant besieged by Russian forces. - 'Catastrophic mistakes' - On the ground, in the ruined port city of Mariupol, more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers including senior commanders remained inside the besieged Azovstal steel plant, a pro-Russian separatist leader said.
MILITARY
AFP

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka expands cabinet, but no finance minister

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appointed nine more ministers Friday to an "all-party government" tasked with trying to steer the country out of its economic crisis, but the crucial finance portfolio remains vacant. Another opposition party, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, agreed to support President Rajapaksa and was given one portfolio on Friday.
ASIA
AFP

Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy

Pakistan’s new government on Thursday said it would ban the import of over 30 luxury items including cars and fruit jams in an austerity move to help boost the country's faltering economy. The move was an effort to target the country's elite, with the banned goods including mobile phones and cars -- which make up the largest share of import bills on the list -- as well as cosmetics and jams.
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden attacks white supremacist 'poison' after racist shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called out what he branded the "poison" of white supremacist ideology behind a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and said that racism is being stoked for political gain. "White supremacy is a poison running through our body politic and it's been allowed to fester right in front of our eyes," Biden said, condemning "those who spread the lie for power, for political gain and for profit."
BUFFALO, NY
