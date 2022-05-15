ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Hayes
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFeUm_0ffaoRp800

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral in 2019.

Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022.

Even when investigators showed her the video of herself, Brown was documented as saying, “That’s not what happened.” Brown tried to explain the injury to the 3-year-old child’s head and the required surgical staples by writing a note to the parents saying, “She fall.”

Brown then went into hiding after she was charged with felony child abuse. North County Cooperative Police officers later caught her.

Years later, she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. She must serve a minimum of five years behind bars under Missouri’s child abuse statute.

St. Louis County Prosecutor spokesman Chris King was in the courtroom.

“We saw in court today, this defendant struggled a little bit to say, ‘Yes, I did this horrible thing,'” he said. “Guilty pleas are made possible by good detective work and good prosecutor work. We were going to trial on Monday. If we didn’t have a case, we wouldn’t have a guilty plea. By admitting guilt, that’s an important step along the way to turning her life around.”

Brown was allowed to leave court Friday and will turn herself into authorities June 20. She had no comment.

Brown’s assault happened at a north St. Louis County center that, at the time, was called Brighter Day Care and Preschool. Missouri regulators revoked the center’s license after the assault.

Today, the location is open under a different name . The center’s attorney said that the new center is “a separate and distinct entity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Domestic Altercation Leads to Murder-Suicide in St. Louis County

Yesterday evening, a man in Fenton shot and killed a woman, then fired on police officers before taking his own life. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers with the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a shots-fired call near the St. Louis College of Health Careers in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

String of Chesterfield thefts linked to trio, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people connected to several thefts across Missouri and Illinois were arrested. Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Marcus Payne, 37-year-old Geniene Coney, and 33-year-old Terrence Cooper with stealing over $750. Detectives linked the suspected thieves to several retail thefts across the bi-Ssate totaling up to $150,000. Both...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

3 men charged for multiple car break-ins in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged three men with the same felony counts of car break-ins Wednesday. Statements allege on Feb. 6, Kyle Buchanan, 18, Darryl Muldrow, 18, and Deandre Thomas, 20, broke into several car windows in the parking lot of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital and the National Health Care Corporation (NHC). Surveillance cameras at NHC showed two of the suspects breaking into a car window while the third stayed in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Nissan Altima.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Daycare#Missouri#St#Ktvi
1011now.com

LPD arrests 4 people from Missouri after finding stolen Jeep, drugs & more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested four people from Missouri at a west Lincoln motel, after police said they found a stolen Jeep and drugs in their possession. According to LPD, On Monday, around 2:10 p.m., officers were following up on a catalytic converter theft investigation at...
LINCOLN, NE
Sullivan Independent News

Dispute With Family Triggers St. Clair Man To Fire Gun, Threaten Harm

A St. Clair man has been charged after he allegedly got into an argument with some family members and fired a gun into the air. Ricky Walton, 33, faces charges for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Two firearms were seized during the incident.
KSN News

Additional police presence expected on Kansas roads due to STEP campaign

KANSAS (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has announced that its troopers will be increasing their presence on Kansas roads in the coming days due to a safety campaign. Funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign is focused on helping motorists reach their destinations safely. Troopers with […]
KANSAS STATE
KMOV

Detectives searching for person of interest after St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Detectives in St. Louis County are searching for a person of interest following a bank robbery. The police department posted a surveillance video on Facebook showing the individual sought following the Saturday robbery. According to police, the robbery occurred in the 4000 block of North Lindbergh Blvd. The suspect walked into the bank, demanded money and then ran off after getting cash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy