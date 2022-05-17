ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon election: Hezbollah and allies lose parliamentary majority

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iran-backed Shia Muslim Hezbollah movement and its allies have lost their majority in Lebanon's parliament, results from Sunday's election show. The bloc's candidates won 62 of the 128 seats, three fewer than it needed. Hezbollah retained its own seats, but President Michel Aoun's Christian Free Patriotic Movement lost...

www.bbc.com

