The mother of a five-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting has also died just days after his funeral, authorities say.Kaylynn Davidson, 32, was fatally shot on Tuesday in the downtown area of South Bend, Indiana, charging documents seen by ABC57 and WNDU allege. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive, becoming the fourth person to die by homicide in South Bend in less than a week. Surveillance video allegedly showed 26-year-old Kimarie Wright fighting with Davidson inside a restaurant before pulling out a handgun.The mother had walked over to Ms Wright and punched...

