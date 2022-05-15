ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun pace Rangers past Red Sox

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Adolis Garcia ripped two home runs, a three-run shot in the sixth inning and two-run blast in the eighth, and Kole Calhoun had two solo homers as the Texas Rangers used their power bats to beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers salvaged the finale of a three-game series between the teams and snapped a two-game losing streak. Texas had managed just four runs in the first two contests in the series.

Martin Perez (2-2) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Perez, who pitched for Boston the previous two seasons before returning to the Rangers as a free agent in the offseason, has surrendered just three earned runs in 32 1/3 innings over his past five starts after dropping his first two outings.

Texas had just six hits in the win but did its damage with the long ball after amassing seven hits on Saturday, five of them singles.

Boston had just seven hits, with Rafael Devers going 3-for-4. J.D. Martinez had a single in the first inning to expand his hitting streak to 16 games; Martinez has reached base in 32 consecutive contests.

Garcia’s first homer was to right-center off Ryan Brasier (0-2), the third Red Sox pitcher, and drove home Marcus Semien, who had doubled, and Corey Seager, who had walked. Calhoun followed with his second solo home run of the game; both were opposite-field shots over the left-center-field fence.

Garcia added his two-run shot in the eighth off Tyler Danish, driving in Seager, who had singled.

Boston struck first as Devers’ double in the fifth drove home Enrique Hernandez.

The Rangers’ first hit of the game, a solo home run by Calhoun to lead off the fifth off Tanner Houck, the second Boston pitcher, tied the score at 1-1.

The Red Sox head home to face the red-hot Houston Astros on Monday while Texas opens a three-game home set with the Los Angeles Angels.

--Field Level Media

