In Highland County, the Economic Development Authority, the Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Council and The Highland Center have been working with the Rural Community Development Initiative, a program that supports economic development in rural areas. Through that program, the EDA recently received a grant to work on resident attraction and revitalization and reopening of The Highland Inn. As part of that resident attraction work, the county has been selected to participate in the Remote Work from Home Pilot Program.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO