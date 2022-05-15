ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks Can Now Focus On the Roster Side of the Offseason

By Kyle Grimard
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last thing any team wants heading into an offseason is drama. The waiting, anticipation and rumours that come with it never end up being good for anybody. In the case of the Vancouver Canucks, that drama faded a little bit with the news breaking of head coach Bruce Boudreau returning...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Free-Agent Defensemen Who Should Be On Maple Leafs Radar

19 years and counting as the Toronto Maple Leafs were once again unable to win a first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. While the 2021-22 team certainly felt to be their most talented group, it still wasn’t enough to get past the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Coaches and management are expected to meet for the next couple of weeks as they cement the team’s plan heading into the offseason. While money will be tight and there’s a huge priority to keep goaltender Jack Campbell in town, let’s examine a few free-agent defensemen who should be on the Maple Leafs’ radar come July 13 when free agency begins.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Golden Knights, Stars, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights are moving on from their head coach. Meanwhile, did the big three just play their last game together for the Pittsburgh Penguins?. The Dallas Stars have some big offseason decisions to make and will the Toronto Maple Leafs move on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Highmore
Person
Jake Virtanen
Person
Michael Dipietro
Person
Juho Lammikko
Person
Roberto Luongo
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Brandon Sutter
The Hockey Writers

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2022-23

The Pittsburgh Penguins had their season ripped out of their hands by Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers in overtime on Sunday. The team battled all season long and overcame injury after injury, displaying a ‘next man up’ mentality throughout the entire regular season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings coaching candidates: Add Peter DeBoer, subtract Lane Lambert

Peter DeBoer emerged as an option for the Detroit Red Wings as they search for a new coach, the same day Lane Lambert no longer was a viable option. A week after firing Barry Trotz (add him to the list of options for general manager Steve Yzerman), the New York Islanders promoted Lambert, a former Yzerman teammate, from associate to head coach. That came at the same time the Golden Knights jettisoned DeBoer, who has extensive ties to the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Golden Knights fire head coach Peter DeBoer after team misses postseason for first time

The Vegas Golden Knights fired head coach Peter DeBoer on Monday, the team's general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced. "We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons," McCrimmon said in a press release. "Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we've witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season."
NHL
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vancouver Canucks#Rfa#Ufa
Yardbarker

Report: Penguins Offered Low-Ball Contracts to Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Another season again ended prematurely for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and there is already big time news coming from within the locker room. It was no secret that Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were playing on the final year of their contracts, and fans began preparing for the end of the big three in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

PITTSBURGH'S SALARY CAP SITUATION LEADING TO TOUGH DECISIONS; CROSBY NOT PLEASED

As is the nature of the salary cap era of the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are under serious pressure to shed cap space. After a disappointing series defeat to the New York Rangers, the Penguins' offseason is sure to be a busy one. Per CapFriendly, they have a little over $32M coming off their books with the following NHL contracts expiring:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ducks 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: John Gibson

John Gibson has been the Ducks’ workhorse goaltender for the last six seasons. Since the 2016 trade of Freddie Andersen, Gibson has played no fewer than 52 games in a full 82-game season. He was stellar in his first few seasons as the starter, but the last few seasons have set a troubling trend. After an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, Gibson’s numbers began to crater in the second half of the year, coinciding with the Ducks’ late-season fall in the standings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights Fire Pete DeBoer: 3 Takeaways

The crushing disappointment that was the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 season was not without consequences. On Monday, the club announced the dismissal of head coach Pete DeBoer who had held the role for the past three seasons. While not completely unexpected, the move does raise a new set of questions about the Golden Knights’ offseason and their direction moving forward.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cooper’s Waiting, Campbell, Douglas

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at how the Maple Leafs’ lineup is viewed by other teams — especially the Tampa Bay Lightning. I’ll also look at some of general manager Kyle Dubas’ priorities for the offseason. Who will be signed? Who will be leaving?
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Potential Trade Partners for Ekman-Larsson

The veteran defenceman played his first season with the Canucks this past season after the organization acquired him in a trade with Arizona Coyotes. A few things have changed since the trade, as the Canucks now have a new president of hockey operations in Jim Rutherford and a new general manager in Patrik Allvin. The two have expressed the importance of cap space as the club has $13.035 million in cap space heading into this offseason. Ekman-Larsson ($7.260 million) is one of the club’s three blueliners with a cap hit of $6 million, along with Quinn Hughes ($7.850 million) and Tyler Myers ($6 million).
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz next Jets coach, and Malkin dismisses KHL talk

Barry Trotz interviewed with his hometown Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The 59 year-old head coach compiled a 152-103-34 record in 4 seasons with the Islanders that included two runs to the Eastern Conference Final before they surprisingly let him go at season’s end. For his coaching career, he’s amassed...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: Predicting Lucas Raymond’s Future Based on Rookie Season

Lucas Raymond had an incredibly impressive rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, earning first-line minutes and scoring 57 points while leading the team’s forwards in ice time. With such a massive role on a rebuilding team that is still searching for its identity, Raymond made it clear that he will be one of the centerpieces of the team’s future.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bill Guerin not sure if Wild can bring back Kevin Fiala

After the Minnesota Wild were eliminated by the St. Louis Blues, it opened a key offseason for General Manager Bill Guerin, none more in the eye of the public than the future of Kevin Fiala. "I mean, we'd love to have Kevin back," Guerin said Tuesday. "I don't know if...
NHL
FOX Sports

Pending free agents Malkin, Letang hope to stay with Pens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin wants to stay in Pittsburgh. So does Kris Letang. There's comfort in the only NHL city they've ever called home. Success too. It's why neither three-time Stanley Cup champion has ever hit the open market during their long careers. Until now, anyway. While Malkin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Jets, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets appear to be the favorites to land Barry Trotz as head coach. Meanwhile, one insider suggests the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to contemplate at least one big change. Does that mean changing out one of the core four forwards?. There...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy