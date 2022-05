HOUSTON – METRO celebrated the completion of 2,500 universally accessible bus stops early in May, marking a huge milestone for transportation equality. METRO is committed to upgrading all of its 9,000 bus stops to be universally accessible -- this means when riders choose to use public transportation, their experience will be safer, more comfortable, and they will have better access to health care, school, and work.

