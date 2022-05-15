ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Support Striking Workers in Sun Prairie, WI – Picket Line Support Needed Every Day!

Cover picture for the articleWe need support for the workers every day...

WIARA Stands with CNH Workers! – Strike Support on the Picketline!

Join the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans and our allies as we show solidarity with UAW Local 180 (https://www.facebook.com/uawlocal180) while they strike for a better contract at CNH International. Rain or shine, we’ll be out on the picket line! For more information, call Alex Brower at 414-949-8756.
Nick Grays, State Bank of Cross Plains

What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. Becoming a manager was not an obvious career track for me. So, what I’m most proud of all has to do with my growth in the role and my leadership style. First, I’m proud of myself for taking that risk and moving into management at all. Being a doer was a much more natural fit for me. I have always been a high-performing producer, so making the leap into management required some personal and professional growth. Looking back, I’m happy to think about what my approach to management has meant for those on my team. I have learned to measure my success by the success of others. Since I started, I have helped numerous employees get promotions and advance their careers. I’m proud to be part of their growth as well. The most rewarding part of my job is helping team members find their professional and personal purpose!
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin dairy farm turns to solar panels to power operation

UNION GROVE, Wis. — As energy costs go up, the Mighty Grand Dairy in Kenosha County turned to solar panels to power its operations. The farm’s owner, Dave Daniels, recently dedicated a plot of land to bi-facial solar panels. This lets the farm continue collecting energy, whether it’s a cloudy or snowy day.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
‘It’s kind of every man for himself’: Madison police looking to halt dangerous driving on city roads

MADISON, Wis. — As the number of motorists killed in crashes on Wisconsin roads and nationwide continues to trend upward, the Madison Police Department is doubling down on efforts to stop dangerous driving in the city. Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads in 2021, the highest in 16 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 2021 fatality...
MADISON, WI
'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox Valley Army Reserve Unit To Be Deployed

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) – A Fox Valley Army reserve unit, based out of Neenah, is being deployed to the Middle East. The 395th Ordnance Company will head overseas to do real-world ordnance oversight and support for service members in the Middle East. Officials say there are about 100 troops...
NEENAH, WI
‘This is a crisis’: In Wisconsin, special needs patients may wait years for sedated dental care

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Dane County Jail price tag rises

This match-up marked the eighth annual Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event. The UW System introduced its new pick for chancellor Tuesday who answered questions on her goals and aspirations for the new role. Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Rhodes...
MADISON, WI
Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a "California philosophy" with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW...
Menomonee Falls window installer hands over operation control

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls window installer under fire by customers is handing over full operation control to an outside consulting firm. Cogent Analytics in North Carolina confirmed the transition of management to Contact 6. Its president said Cogent is "making every effort" to honor Window Select's obligations to customers.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Business in brief: Monk’s Bar and Grill, WisCow Pizza and Wings have closed

A joint business serving-up burgers, beers, pizza, and wings has permanently closed at 1050 N. Edge Trail. Monk's Bar and Grill and WisCow Pizza and Wings, which shared a building near the corner of North Main Street and Cross Country Road, initially announced a temporary closure on Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 due to shortages in staffing.
VERONA, WI
Madison: Release #JessicaWilliams – Drop All Charges Now!

#JessicaWilliams is a long-time advocate of Black women survivors and #DomesticViolence victims in Madison. On Friday, May 6, she was unjustly arrested and charged with a felony for simply attending the sentencing of a victim, #KenyairraGadson. We believe Jessica was arrested solely because of her vocal and public defense of...
MADISON, WI

