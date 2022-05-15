Nation Thoughts: Who was your first round MVP?

For the first time since 1991, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will take the Battle of Alberta to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the Flames’ hard-fought overtime win against the Dallas Stars in Game 7, they set up a date on Wednesday night in Calgary with their provincial counterparts, renewing hostilities between two teams that have one of the most heated rivalries in NHL history. It will be a war, both mentally and physically, but there are three key elements that the Flames can exploit to try and get the upper hand on the high-flying Oilers.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO