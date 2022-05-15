ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nation Thoughts: Who was your first round MVP?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experience last night at Rogers Place was something I had never felt at a hockey game before. It was nerve-wracking, but at the same time, I never felt like the Oilers let those same nerves get to them. You could feel the atmosphere buzzing around the city from...

CROSBY AND SULLIVAN RIP HELMET RULE

Game 7 OT loss - that can sting. Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was measured in his responses to the media in his post-game availability, but he was clearly upset about one play in particular. In the third period, Penguins' defenseman Marcus Pettersson got wrapped up with Rangers' forward Alexis Lafreniere behind the net. In the skirmish, Petterson's helmet comes off.
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Avalanche in Game 1

In Game 1 of the second-round series between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues fell 3-2 despite a brilliant goaltending effort from Jordan Binnington. The Avalanche threw everything at them and succeeded with a victory, but the Blues were close to stealing this one as it went to overtime.
NHL

THREE THINGS: Sharangovich's Top Goals from the 2021-22 Season

After a slower start to his sophomore campaign where it took the forward 14 games to score his first goal of the season, Yegor Sharangovich started to find his groove once again. After scoring 16 goals in his rookie campaign, Sharangovich finished the 2021-22 season with 24 goals and 22 assists for 46 points. In addition, Sharangovich was only one of four Devils players to score over 20 goals this season. We take a look at three of Sharangovich's top goals on this edition of Three Things presented by GEICO.
The Hockey Writers

3 Keys to a Flames Victory in the Battle of Alberta – 2022 Playoffs Edition

For the first time since 1991, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will take the Battle of Alberta to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the Flames’ hard-fought overtime win against the Dallas Stars in Game 7, they set up a date on Wednesday night in Calgary with their provincial counterparts, renewing hostilities between two teams that have one of the most heated rivalries in NHL history. It will be a war, both mentally and physically, but there are three key elements that the Flames can exploit to try and get the upper hand on the high-flying Oilers.
NHL

2021-22 LA Kings Season By The Numbers

99 points in the regular season, career highs, century mark milestones and more depicting the Kings successful season. Entering the season, few external predictions had the Kings in a playoff spot after 82 games. Internal expectations were different, with playoff hockey not just a goal but an expectation. Eight months later, the Kings met that expectation, as they earned a postseason berth for the first time in four seasons, accumulating 99 points and finishing third in the Pacific Division. Having exceeded expectations outside the organization, and met those within it, the Kings pushed the second-seeded Edmonton Oilers to a Game 7 before they were eliminated in Round 1.
The Hockey Writers

Flames Recalling Valimaki Results in Concern for Tanev’s Status

As Game 1 is set to take place against their bitter rival, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames announced that they have recalled Juuso Valimaki from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Heat do not start their third-round playoff series until Monday, which means this could simply be an insurance move by the Flames. However, some are worried there may be more to it.
markerzone.com

THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA: THE HOTTEST RIVALRY IN HOCKEY TODAY

The NHL's most intense rivalry will surely be must-watch every game. The high-flying Oilers struggled against a resilient Kings team but pulled out the Game 7 win thanks to the heroics of Connor McDavid. On the other hand, Darryl Sutter's Flames surprisingly battled through seven games with the Dallas Stars who, on the back of Jake Oettinger, frustrated the superior Calgary squad. After an insane seven-game stretch from the young netminder, the Stars simply couldn't withstand the Flames' attack & eventually buckled. Now, the Battle of Alberta is underway.
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Defense Needs New Approach in Round 2

If nothing else, the Pittsburgh Penguins co-created a wildly interesting series in Round 1 with the New York Rangers. The series was of course forced to seven games due to the “no quit” mentality of the Rangers and the poorly timed deconstruction of the Penguins. Though it is by no means a deflection regarding the performance from either team, the Penguins were without their starting goaltender, Tristan Jarry, their backup goaltender, Casey DeSmith, for most of the series, and without their star captain, Sidney Crosby, for Game 6.
ESPN

Guide to the Battle of Alberta between Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers

Iconic sports rivalries are built to stand the test of time. No matter the players. No matter the coaches. No matter the standings. No matter who won the last game -- or the last 10. It's a seed planted between two teams that can't be uprooted. The bad blood is...
