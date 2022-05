Police said David R. Goldstein, 56, of Barre City had suffered a medical event Monday while incarcerated in the Springfield prison and later died at a nearby hospital. Although he had served his minimum sentence, Goldstein was still being held for “lack of proper housing.” Read the story on VTDigger here: State police investigate 5th death of an incarcerated person this year.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO