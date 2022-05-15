Coastal completes series sweep at Troy with 11-7 Sunday win

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elmore; Macon; Tallapoosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Elmore County in east central Alabama North central Macon County in southeastern Alabama South central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 735 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Martin Dam, or 9 miles north of Tallassee, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tuskegee, Tallassee, Franklin, Liberty City, Reeves Airport, Tallapoosa City, Yates Dam, Reeltown and Yates Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
