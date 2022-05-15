Coastal completes series sweep at Troy with 11-7 Sunday win

Katie Boyd Britt is on the verge of making history when Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. The daughter of Julian and Debra Boyd of Enterprise, Britt was born and raised in the City of Progress, where she attended, and started the student government association, at Hillcrest Elementary School and later was a two-time winner of the World Cheerleading Association Cheerleader of the Year Award while attending Enterprise High School. In 2000, she was named Alabama’s Junior Miss and first runner-up in America’s Junior Miss, now known as the Distinguished Young Woman Program.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO