Tom Green County, TX

Jennings Found Guilty in Murder

By Jeff Rottman
kksa-am.com
 3 days ago

In a Tom Green County murder trial last weeek, Gary Lynn Jennings. was found guilty of all three charges...

www.kksa-am.com

brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for April 2022

During the April 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 49 true bills were returned against 39 persons. Those indicted were:. Gary P. Chambers, Jr. – Unlawful Restraint; Assault Family Violence-Occlusion. Johnny Austin Watson – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Escape While in Custody. Stephanie Lee Baker...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 24 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests on Tuesday including the following: Stephen Atkins was arrested for resisting arrest…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Meth Dealer Fresh Out of Jail Sent Back to Prison for 15 Years

SAN ANGELO – A meth dealer fresh out of prison was sent back on Monday after agreeing to a plea deal in a Tom Green County District Court. According to court documents, on May 16, Carlos Pena, 24, of Abilene was sentenced to 15 years in the TDCJ after he pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Pena was charged with manufacture and delivery following a traffic stop on Oct. 18, 2020. On this day a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over Pena in a Toyota Tundra on US 277. During the stop the trooper searched the Tundra. First the trooper…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

One Punch is Sending This San Angelo Man to Prison for the Next 5 Years

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was sentenced to five years in prison for punching a cop in the face last August. According to court documents, on May 16, Steven Skeen, 32, was sentenced to five years after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer. Skeen was originally arrested for the charge on Aug. 30, 2021 after police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center to assist Shannon Security.  When the officers arrived, they learned that Skeen was being uncooperative and refused to reveal his identity. At one point an officer stepped towards Skeen to ask him for his ID and Skeen responded…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Tom Green County, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest made for indecent exposure warrant issued in September

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. On September 10, 2021, the Brownwood Police Department received a report of Indecent Exposure at a residence in the 1800blk of 1st St. The report indicated that a male was invited to the home by a good Samaritan so that he could pick up food items. While visiting with the lady inside her home the male began exposing himself and touching himself in a sexual manner. This behavior continued for several minutes until others arrived at the home to confront him. A report was generated at this time.
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI & Intoxication Arrests Top Monday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 15 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Monday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests on Monday including the following: Christopher Factor was arrested for his third or more…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police: 11, 12-year-old cause ‘tens of thousands of dollars’ of damage to Merkel High

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two juveniles have been taken into police custody after allegedly causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to Merkel High School this weekend. Police say the juveniles, who were males ages 11 and 12-years-old, were caught on surveillance video causing undisclosed damage to the campus after officers responded […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Reefer Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 26 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 26 arrests on Saturday and Sunday including the following: Wesley Harris was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
kksa-am.com

Intoxicated Driver Charged

San Angelo Police stopped an intoxicated driver on the wrong side of. the Houston Harte Expressway early Sunday morning and charged him. with multiple charges. Officers attempted to stop him and finally stopped. him after he turned around on the freeway. Officers were then able to take. the driver, 32-year-old...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Indicted for Punching Officer

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for assault of a public servant. According to court documents, on February 14, 2022, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 1600 block of South Van Buren Street to assist CPS. There, the defendant, identified as Danielle White, became uncooperative and struck the officer on the left side of his face and neck.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 dead, 1 injured in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Around 10:00 pm Monday night, May 16th, Texas DPS Troopers said a Mercedes Benz was traveling North on County Road 1083 when the driver disregarded the stop sign and pulled into the Eastbound lanes. Troopers say that caused the other car, a Dodge Ram, who was traveling East on FM […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Fugitive Captured After Leading San Angelo Police the Wrong Way on Houston-Harte

SAN ANGELO – A scary situation turned out positive Sunday morning after a drunk driver was caught driving on the wrong side of the Houston-Harte Expressway. According to information from the San Angelo Police Department, on May 15, 2022 at around 1:16 a.m., a sergeant with the San Angelo Police Department was performing driving while intoxicated enforcement.
SAN ANGELO, TX
kksa-am.com

Police Week Begins in San Angelo

A 21 gun salute and formal flag-raising kicked off local events for. National Police Week today. The events took place at the San Angelo. Police Department building this morning. There were representatives. from several area law enforcement agencies attending. Several other. events are planned for officers this week, a golf...
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

3 fatality crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Monday night has left three people dead. According to DPS, Noah Salcido of El Paso, Roberto Vasquez of Deming, New Mexico and Rafael Eriza Garza of Midland were all killed in the crash near FM 307 at County Road 1083.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

