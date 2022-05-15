Jennings Found Guilty in Murder

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was sentenced to five years in prison for punching a cop in the face last August. According to court documents, on May 16, Steven Skeen, 32, was sentenced to five years after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer. Skeen was originally arrested for the charge on Aug. 30, 2021 after police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center to assist Shannon Security. When the officers arrived, they learned that Skeen was being uncooperative and refused to reveal his identity. At one point an officer stepped towards Skeen to ask him for his ID and Skeen responded…

