CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The Sarah Devens Award committee announced Monday that the 2021-22 recipient of the award is Yale senior goaltender Gianna Meloni. Presented annually to a player who "demonstrates leadership and commitment both on and off the ice," the Devens Award is given as a joint honor between ECAC Hockey and Hockey East and aids a deserving student-athlete with a post-graduate scholarship of $15,000. The award is named in honor of former Dartmouth Big Green ice hockey player Sarah Devens, who died in 1995 prior to her senior year.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO