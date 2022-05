…On the other side, the Apaches went undefeated in the state of Arizona before dropping a 5-3 9-inning clash with No. 9 Desert Mountain in the semifinal round. Nogales beat Desert Mountain 5-1 in the second round to send the Wolves to elimination bracket and the team battled back with two victories before beating Nogales. The loss forced an “if game” in the double-elimination format and the Apaches rebounded with a 5-3 win to set up the championship with Verrado…..

23 HOURS AGO