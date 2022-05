Our 2021-22 Atlanta Hawks player review series continues with a look at the fourth season of guard Trae Young. Even as the Atlanta Hawks admittedly missed reaching their own expectations for the 2021-22 NBA season, Trae Young just kept getting better. He had the best shooting season of his career on his normal high usage. And he did it while opposing defenses largely took his floater away by refusing to play drop coverage against his pick and roll work.

