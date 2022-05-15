ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Remembering Pearl Young as Buffalo mourns

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article77-year-old Pearl Young was known as “the neighborhood mom” in her community. Young was one of the ten victims...

T's a Jerk
2d ago

God bless your kind heart 😢 So sorry for the innocent victims and their families.

WBNS 10TV Columbus

'He was sitting outside' | Barbershop owner describes interaction with Buffalo shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s hard to imagine that only steps away from a place sacred to the black community, Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo could happen. “It's something that you never thought was going to happen here,” said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Loves Barbershop. "We were cutting hair. I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud, ‘Pow pow pow.’”
2 On Your Side

Funerals being planned for mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are now being planned for the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Ten people were killed in the shooting, and three more people were wounded in the Saturday afternoon attack. 2 On Your side will continue to update this story with services as they are released.
2 On Your Side

Aaron Salter's wife remembers her husband

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Retired Buffalo Police officer Aaron Salter was about law enforcement through and through. Aaron Salter was one of 10 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. He was working as a security guard at the store when the shooting happened.
insidernj.com

Payne Infuriated by Racist Mass Murder in Buffalo

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. issued the following statement regarding the racist mass shooting May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. During that incident, 18-year-old Payton Gendron killed 10 people and injured at least three more during a domestic terrorist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY. Gendron staged the attack based on a conspiracy theory that minorities are systematically replacing white Americans and drove around 200 miles to target a predominantly African-American supermarket.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Kayak Launch + Ice Cream Shop Opening in Buffalo, New York

Are you looking to really get the kayaks going this year? Maybe you're ready to explore a new area and try out a new ice cream place. There is going to be a brand new, fun spot in Buffalo coming this summer! The Seven Seas' South End Marina is right across from the South Buffalo Lighthouse and will have a brand new ice cream location, snack shop, and kayak launch that you will be able to utilize.
insideradio.com

Covering The Buffalo Shooting: ‘Get Ready, This Is Going To Be Chaotic.’

After a White gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon, killing ten and wounding three others, Audacy “Newsradio 930” WBEN Buffalo went into wall-to-wall coverage that continued through most of the weekend. After getting a tip from a police source, Brand Manager Tim Wenger and morning news anchor Susan Rose arrived at the Tops market on Jefferson Ave. about 30 minutes after the massacre began. Inside Radio spoke with Wenger Monday afternoon about the station's quick response and evolving coverage.
