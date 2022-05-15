Remembering Pearl Young as Buffalo mourns

Are you looking to really get the kayaks going this year? Maybe you're ready to explore a new area and try out a new ice cream place. There is going to be a brand new, fun spot in Buffalo coming this summer! The Seven Seas' South End Marina is right across from the South Buffalo Lighthouse and will have a brand new ice cream location, snack shop, and kayak launch that you will be able to utilize.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO